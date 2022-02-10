 Woman dies following possible arson fire at ABQ apartment - Albuquerque Journal

Woman dies following possible arson fire at ABQ apartment

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Fire Rescue pulled Ashleigh Keeto and a man from a possible arson fire on Jan. 31 in Northeast Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A woman pulled from a Northeast Albuquerque apartment blaze late last month died from her injuries on Monday at a Texas hospital.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the death of Ashleigh Keeto, 29, is being investigated as a homicide “based on information from (Albuquerque Fire Rescue) arson investigators.”

On Jan. 31 fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to a four-plex near Glorieta and Buena Ventura NE, where they found “heavy smoke and flames coming from the front door and window” of one of the homes.

AFR pulled Keeto and a man from the home and both were hospitalized in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation. Keeto was taken to a burn center in Lubbock, Texas, where she died as a result of her wounds on Feb. 7.

“AFR continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire and are working closely with (the Albuquerque Police Department) on this investigation,” Atkins said.

