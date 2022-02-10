Save the date: ‘Better Call Saul’ returns for final season April 18

Saul is back — for one last season.

The Emmy Award-winning TV series, “Better Call Saul,” will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, April l8.

The final season will consist of 13 episodes and roll out in two parts. April 18 will kick off the first seven episodes. The final six will begin on July 11.

The final season of the series concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, played by Jonathan Banks, Gus, played by Giancarlo Esposito, Nacho, played by Michael Mando and Lalo, played by Tony Dalton, are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” said Peter Gould, showrunner and executive producer. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

The series has called Albuquerque home since it started production in 2014. It is produced by AMC and Sony Pictures Television.

“Vince (Gilligan), Peter (Gould) and Bob (Odenkirk) took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

On Thursday, AMC also announced the short-form original series, “Slipping’ Jimmy” and “Cooper’s Bar,” which will premiere on AMC digital platforms this spring.

“Slippin’ Jimmy,” a six-part animated series from the world of Better Call Saul, follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago. Told in the style of classic ’70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti Westerns and Buster Keaton to “The Exorcist.”

“Cooper’s Bar,” led by Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn, who serves as an executive producer and directs on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive, who’s a regular at Cooper’s makeshift watering hole. Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu also star in the series.