 Save the date: 'Better Call Saul' returns for final season April 18 - Albuquerque Journal

Save the date: ‘Better Call Saul’ returns for final season April 18

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in the final season of “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Saul is back — for one last season.

The Emmy Award-winning TV series, “Better Call Saul,” will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, April l8.

The final season will consist of 13 episodes and roll out in two parts. April 18 will kick off the first seven episodes. The final six will begin on July 11.

The final season of the series concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, played by Jonathan Banks, Gus, played by Giancarlo Esposito, Nacho, played by Michael Mando and Lalo, played by Tony Dalton, are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” said Peter Gould, showrunner and executive producer. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul.”(Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

The series has called Albuquerque home since it started production in 2014. It is produced by AMC and Sony Pictures Television.

“Vince (Gilligan), Peter (Gould) and Bob (Odenkirk) took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

On Thursday, AMC also announced the short-form original series, “Slipping’ Jimmy” and “Cooper’s Bar,” which will premiere on AMC digital platforms this spring.

“Slippin’ Jimmy,” a six-part animated series from the world of Better Call Saul, follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago. Told in the style of classic ’70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti Westerns and Buster Keaton to “The Exorcist.”

“Cooper’s Bar,” led by Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn, who serves as an executive producer and directs on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive, who’s a regular at Cooper’s makeshift watering hole. Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu also star in the series.

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut in “Better Call Saul.” The final season begins on April 18. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Save the date: 'Better Call Saul' returns for final ...
ABQnews Seeker
for one last season. The Emmy ... for one last season. The Emmy Award-winning TV series, 'Better Call Saul,' will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, April l8. The final season ...
2
Woman dies following possible arson fire at ABQ apartment
ABQnews Seeker
A woman pulled from a Northeast ... A woman pulled from a Northeast Albuquerque apartment blaze late last month died from her injuries on Monday at a Texas hospital. Rebecca Atkins, ...
3
Tyrese Gibson leads both 'Squealer' and 'Bad Hombres' filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Mesilla Valley continues its hot ... The Mesilla Valley continues its hot streak in the film industry. The New Mexico Film Office announced 'Squealer' and 'Bad Hombres' — both are ...
4
State to keep mask mandate in place for now
ABQnews Seeker
Health secretary defends policy, warns of ... Health secretary defends policy, warns of increase in child hospitalizations
5
Continued probe of LANL radiation leak not required
ABQnews Seeker
But investigation board to be initiated ... But investigation board to be initiated to prevent another incident
6
$150 million fund aims to boost health care in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Senate bill behind the fund is ... Senate bill behind the fund is currently awaiting legislative committee approval
7
News of teen mom sparks reader debate
ABQnews Seeker
Why were the emailers so angry ... Why were the emailers so angry at us? Because we're old!
8
Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative would benefit wealthy residents, House ... Initiative would benefit wealthy residents, House majority leader argues
9
BCSO IDs suspects in slaying of 16-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Both of the accused were shot, ... Both of the accused were shot, one fatally, in days following the homicide