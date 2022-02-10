 Senate backs proposed changes to budget reserve system - Albuquerque Journal

Senate backs proposed changes to budget reserve system

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Flags hang at the Roundhouse Rotunda. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico would send more of its extra revenue into a reserve fund that’s easier to tap into under legislation advancing at the Legislature.

The state Senate on Thursday voted 24-15 in favor of a bill that would — when income is strong and reserves are high — send more money into the state’s operating reserve fund, which can be accessed by a majority vote, rather than a tax stabilization reserve known as the state’s “rainy day” fund.

It takes a two-thirds vote to get into the rainy day fund, unless the governor declares an emergency.

Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, said it doesn’t make sense for the state to “continue growing the size of one of its more restrictive reserve accounts when the balance is already high.”

Lawmakers need more flexibility, she said, to respond in a recession.

Republicans blasted the proposal. They said the rainy day fund is a key part of the budget framework intended to ensure New Mexico has large enough reserves to weather downturns in the volatile oil and gas industry.

There is projected to be nearly $1.8 billion in the rainy day fund when the current state budget year ends in June, or about 77% of total state cash reserves.

The fund has grown rapidly under a 2017 law intended to set aside some revenue from oil and natural gas taxes in cash-flush years.

The safeguards that limit access to the fund, such as a two-thirds vote, keep lawmakers from spending too much in good times, smoothing out the peaks and valleys in state revenue and spending.

Democrats hold a majority — but not two thirds — in each chamber of the Legislature.

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, said it’s important to keep “our greedy little paws” off some of the extra money that flows into the state treasury during an oil and gas boom. Healthy reserves, he said, are essential to ensure the state doesn’t have to slash agency budgets when revenue collapses.

Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, joined Republicans in opposing the legislation.

“We don’t have a history of spending wisely,” he said.

The proposal now goes to the House.

Journal Capitol Bureau chief Dan Boyd contributed to this report.


