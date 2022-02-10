House votes 64-0 to approve rule requiring posting of bill changes

SANTA FE — A bipartisan proposal to require bill amendments and revisions proposed in House and Senate committees to be publicly posted won decisive approval Thursday in the House.

The proposed rule change, House Concurrent Resolution 1, would apply to both legislative chambers. It would also require such bill rewrites to be posted “as soon as is practicable” whether adopted or not.

Such a requirement is already in place for House and Senate floor sessions, but not committee meetings.

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government has expressed concern during this year’s 30-day session about some bill amendments and revisions not being posted on the Legislature’s website for review before votes being taken.

Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, who is sponsoring the proposed rule change with Rep. Larry Scott, R-Hobbs, said the current system falls short.

“It was a consistent problem that needed to be fixed,” McQueen told the Journal.

The transparency change passed the House on a 64-0 vote and now advances to the Senate for consideration. If approved there, it could be implemented in time for next year’s 60-day legislative session.