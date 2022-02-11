House panel blocks gun storage bill

SANTA FE — A House committee on Thursday rejected a proposal focusing on the storage of firearms.

The legislation, House Bill 9, called for making it a crime if a person recklessly stores a firearm and a minor gains access to it to threaten or harm someone, in certain circumstances.

It was tabled by the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

Opponents said the bill was designed to punish gun owners and that it would do nothing to improve public safety.

Rep. Pamelya Herndon, an Albuquerque Democrat and cosponsor of the measure, said she was “proud of our efforts and the visibility we brought to the issue of gun deaths of minors” but disappointed in the committee vote.