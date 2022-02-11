After tie vote, lawmakers advance plan for $20M election fund

SANTA FE — Lawmakers have repeatedly narrowed the focus of a voting bill working its way through the Senate.

But the proposal survived an attempt Thursday to slim it down even further.

A proposed amendment that sought to remove a provision sending $20 million into a state election fund failed on a tie vote, leaving the bill intact, at least for now.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, narrowly made it out of the committee on a 6-5 vote — with Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, arriving in time to cast what proved to be the decisive vote.

The bill now heads to the full Senate with less than a week left in the session.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and county clerks pleaded with the committee to leave intact the $20 million proposed for the election account.

The money, they said, would ensure adequate funding is available to replace voting equipment when necessary, pay poll workers and complete cyber-security projects. Money from the fund would generally go to county clerks for carrying out statewide elections.

“We never get the funding we need,” Toulouse Oliver said. “We are always operating from a deprivation mentality for elections.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz, D-Gallup, proposed removing the $20 million.

The funding, he said, would come from the same revenue stream that otherwise supports a new early childhood trust fund. Under Senate Bill 8, before the money flows to the trust fund, some of it would be diverted instead to ensure the election fund always has a balance of $20 million.

Muñoz suggested it would set a bad precedent to intercept money on the way to the early childhood trust fund. Supporters of other initiatives are likely to propose their own diversions, he said, and it’s better for lawmakers to actively decide each year how much to put in the fund.

He joined four Republican lawmakers in favor of the amendment, but it failed on a 5-5 vote, with opposition from the remaining Democrats.

Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, said it was essential to ensure elections are adequately funded.

The Senate Finance Committee, she said, has already heard presentations on the unexpectedly rapid growth of the early childhood trust fund, which is projected to hit $4.3 billion in 2025.

The fund was designed to support state funding on home visiting, prekindergarten, child care assistance and other early childhood programs.

“Without sufficient funding,” Rodriguez said, “we can’t run adequate fair elections.”

The proposed voting bill has undergone extensive changes as it works its way through Senate committees. It no longer calls for automating some voter registration or allowing 16-year-olds to vote in school and city elections.

As it stands now, the proposal would:

— Establish a permanent absentee voter list, giving voters the option of signing up once to receive absentee ballots in the mail for future elections.

— Restore the voting rights of felons when they leave custody rather than after they complete probation or parole.

— Create a Native American voting rights act.

— Require counties to have two secure, monitored drop boxes for ballots.

“This is a big deal,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said. “This is about access to voting rights.”

Republicans said the proposal fails to provide safeguards for fair, accurate elections.

County clerks, they said, shouldn’t be forced to provide ballot drop boxes.

Opponents also said that requiring voters to present a photo identification to vote — an idea not contained in the bill — would be a commonsense way to prevent fraud.

“This is yet another instance of short sighted policy for political gain and we urge the body to reject this bill when it comes to the Senate Floor,” Republican Sens. William Sharer of Farmington, William Burt of Alamogordo, Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte and Pat Woods of Broadview said in a joint statement.