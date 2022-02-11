 Prep basketball notes: Santa Fe makes fitting dedication to late J.B. White - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball notes: Santa Fe makes fitting dedication to late J.B. White

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The former locker of Santa Fe Demon boys basketball player J.B. White is now encased in glass. (James Yodice/Journal)

The best game Santa Fe High boys basketball coach Zack Cole saw J.B. White play was a home game his junior year against Clovis.

So, Cole said, it made sense that when it came time to pick a home date this season for Santa Fe to retire White’s jersey, Clovis was the practical choice.

White’s iconic No. 1 jersey was officially retired last month when the Wildcats visited Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.

This framed jersey, the No. 1 of Santa Fe High School once worn by J.B. White, will soon be hung in the lobby of the Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, along with a plaque honoring White. (Courtesy of Zack Cole)

“The caliber of player that he was, we should have been retiring his jersey in a different manner,” Cole said. “It is unfortunate that we retired it because we lost him.”

White, quite possibly the best player to ever funnel through the Demons program, and as a New Mexico commitment was rated as one of the country’s top recruits, was shot and killed at a house party early in the morning of Aug. 1, 2020.

When Clovis visited Santa Fe last month, the school held a pregame ceremony to honor White and to make it official that no one would wear No. 1 for the Demons again.

Although it has not been done yet, White’s blue No. 1 jersey, along with a plaque that details his numerous highlights and accomplishments, will be displayed in the lobby at the gym, Cole said. On that plaque is a photo of White, competing against Cleveland in a state tournament game at the Pit.

White’s family was part of the pregame ceremony. Former UNM head coach Paul Weir and former Lobos assistant Brandon Mason, the man who primarily recruited White to UNM, also were in attendance.

Also, inside Santa Fe’s locker room, White’s former cubby has been encased in glass. It remains largely intact from the last time White was inside that room.

“It’s a nice memorial for him,” Cole said.

The murder trial of the person accused of shooting White, Estevan Montoya, is scheduled for later this year.

A GRAND, TIMES TWO: Highland High got to celebrate a pair of milestone achievements within days of each other.

First, Deniece Ryan, a senior guard for the girls, and then earlier this week Jose Murillo, the Hornets’ outstanding big man, both reached the 1,000-point plateaus in their outstanding basketball careers.

Murillo got to 1,000 points in Highland’s victory at Belen on Feb. 7; he got there having played barely more than 2½ seasons, since he only appeared in four games for the Hornets in the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season.

Ryan, a sparkplug guard, reached 1,000 points in a Feb. 4 win over Valley.

NEW DIGS FOR CCP: Cottonwood Classical Prep’s boys and girls basketball teams haven’t been able to play games in a gym they can truly call their own since the school opened.

That is going to change.

CCP has broken ground on a project that will include, among other things, a new gymnasium. It is expected that the gym will seat roughly 600-700 fans when it’s completed.

As for when that will be, athletic director Chris Rigali said the school hopes to have it finished early in 2023, perhaps in time to play some home games during the district portion of the 2022-23 schedule.

CCP primarily has been using middle schools in Albuquerque Public Schools, and St. Pius, to contest its “home” games. Sandia Prep and Bosque School, Rigali said, also have been generous in that regard.

IT’S (NEARLY) THAT TIME: The state tournaments will begin in three weeks, with the second week at the Pit running March 8-12.

The New Mexico Activities Association will begin selling state tournament passes on Tuesday. They are $95 each, and, according to the NMAA, will be sold only by phone. There won’t be any in-person sales.

To get a pass, call 505-923-3110.


