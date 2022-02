A person is in critical condition after being ejected from their vehicle Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the single-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound Interstate 25 off-ramp onto Paseo Del Norte.

“One occupant was ejected from the vehicle,” DeAguero said. “The individual was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.”

He said the off-ramp onto Paseo Del Norte is closed as police investigate.