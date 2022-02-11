Editorial: NM needs governor, lawmakers to adopt some real tax reform

Six bucks a month. With state revenues projected to exceed $9 billion, a paltry $6 a month, about the price of a pound of premium bacon. That’s how much a family would save under the latest “tax cut” package limping along with a week left in the Legislature’s 30-day session.

The tax cut backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would reduce the state’s GRT base rate by 0.25 percentage points — from 5.125% to 4.875% — and only if state revenue levels remain high. But as state Rep. Jason Harper notes, this GRT cut would amount to $6 in savings per month for his family.

Meanwhile, the House Taxation & Revenue Committee “temporarily tabled” meaningful tax reform bills this week that would end the state’s taxation of Social Security benefits, limit tax “pyramiding” and reward companies for investing in New Mexico. That’s not uncommon for tax bills until lawmakers come up with a broader tax proposal, and these three deserve to be in the final package.

New Mexico seniors have for years been crying out for the elimination of taxes on their Social Security benefits, making strong cases that doing so would encourage retiring seniors to stay in the state and attract others. Unfortunately, false class-warfare arguments are being made by progressive groups and leaders who say exempting state income taxes on Social Security would primarily help wealthier state residents. Yes, if you consider an annual income of $18,000 “wealthy.”

Taxpayers 65 and older in New Mexico with incomes up to $18,000, or $30,000 for married couples, are eligible to exempt $8,000 from their total income, including Social Security benefits. But the tax exemption is then phased out as a senior’s income increases: Individuals with annual incomes of $28,501, or $50,001 for a married couple, receive no tax exemption for any of their income, including Social Security benefits.

That is shameful, ageist and must end. It sends a terrible message to seniors, especially the many who are raising their grandchildren, that New Mexico does not value them and will grub every dollar it can from a nest egg.

Opponents say reinstating the state’s exemption of Social Security taxes would cost the state $118.1 million in foregone revenue. But that static thinking doesn’t factor in how much the state’s economy and tax revenues will grow if we attract more seniors and leave more money in their budgets to spend.

Also temporarily tabled were bills that would address GRT “pyramiding” and the single-sales factor. New Mexico’s antiquated pyramiding of GRTs has put the state and consumers at a competitive disadvantage. Pyramiding is when GRTs are levied multiple times on the same product or service as it moves through the supply chain, ultimately hitting the consumer hard. Doing away with it is estimated to cost the state around $125 million per year, but again, that’s static economics that ignores the economic growth when people have more purchasing power.

The so-called “single sales factor” is a form of corporate taxation most other states have adopted. Under current state law, the amount of taxes paid by a multi-state company — except for manufacturers — is calculated based on investment in property, number of employees and amount of sales. The percentages are averaged together to determine a company’s tax burden, which means many opt not to put down roots and create jobs in New Mexico. In neighboring states, companies are taxed only on sales.

See the theme of not encouraging people/company investment in the Land of Enchantment?

The $8.5 billion budget approved last week by the House has about $400 million to absorb tax changes. That’s more than enough to enact meaningful tax reform to help New Mexicans afford staples, stimulate our economy and reverse the trend of more people leaving than moving here. These proposals could still be folded into tax legislation. It’s going to take decisive leadership from the governor and lawmakers in both chambers to do more than return just a pound of bacon to New Mexicans in these bountiful times.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.