Lobos host Northern NM with an opportunity to get better

The New Mexico Lobos, despite a less-than-desirable spot in the standings, are actually sitting in a fairly comfortable spot at the moment.

After opening Mountain West Conference play 0-7 against what was arguably the toughest first seven games for any league team, they’ve now won two of their last three league games — yes, thanks in part to finally playing the two teams predicted to finish at the bottom of the standings and whom every other team was able to play earlier.

And with a rare mid-February nonconference game scheduled just in the last week against Northern New Mexico College for Friday night in the Pit, the Lobos (9-14, 2-8) have a shot at being winners of three out of four games when they host a pair of league title contenders next week.

Throw in a low-stress week of practice with no travel and a chance to get healthy — UNM has just one league game scheduled the first two weeks of February — the mood has been good around the Rudy Davalos Center.

But first-year coach Richard Pitino isn’t about to let the team squander the progress of the past few weeks, including solid play in close losses prior to getting San Jose State, Air Force and now Northern New Mexico.

“Human nature now may be to be a little bit loose and relaxed,” Pitino said. “There was a little bit of that early in the week, and I had to get on them. They were much better yesterday. Sometimes handling success, and we were not even (close to) where we need to be, but is harder than failure. So that’s where we come in as coaches is to just make sure that they don’t, they don’t stop getting better.”

When the Mountain West recently rescheduled numerous games that had been postponed due to COVID-19, and the Lobos lost a home game with San Diego State,, they were left with one league game between Jan. 31 and Feb. 15 while all other 10 MWC teams play either four or five league games in that span.

That upside, says Pitino, is his program is still in a stage that improvement comes much more from practice than from games and travel.

“We have a unique opportunity because we only play one game in (15) days where we can get better right now,” Pitino said. “I don’t know if these other teams can get better in practice. They may be able to get better in games, but we can get better in practice right now. And that’s rare. That doesn’t happen often this time of year.”

But that includes, he said, treating every day, and every opponent, with the same urgency as any other time of year.

Friday’s pregame prep and in-game rotations will be similar to any other game, at least early. It won’t be about trying out new lineup combinations or implementing new schemes, but just trying to get better at what the team already does.

“It’s all really the same stuff. It’s just a matter of how good you are at executing it,” Pitino said. “… I could put in a new trap down scheme and new underneath out of bounds play, I don’t think that’s going to win us a game.”

Pitino noted the Lobos are ranked 71st (of 358 D-1 schools) in offense in KenPom.com and 261st on defense.

“If we were just like 150 defensively, we’d probably have six, seven wins in the league,” Pitino said. “… There’s things you can tinker with, certainly, but I don’t think it’s what we’re doing right now. It’s how we’re going to do it moving forward.”

SEEMS LATE: If a February nonconference games seems odd to you, you’re right. The last one the Lobos played in February was Georgia State on Feb. 12, 2001.

THIS SERIES: This will be the third meeting between the Lobos and Northern New Mexico College, second in a regular season game.

The Paul Weir era at UNM kicked off on Nov. 11, 2017, with a record-setting 147-76 regular season victory over the Eagles in the Pit. UNM shifted the NNMC matchup the following season off the regular season schedule and got a 115-66 exhibition win in the Pit on Nov. 10, 2018.

Until the San Diego State game was canceled, UNM hadn’t planned to schedule an NAIA opponent this season, but fellow regional rivals UTEP and NMSU both did so (NMSU has actually scheduled NNMC in the regular season nine times since 2012).

“When you lose a home game like San Diego State, that has negative repercussions in a lot of ways,” Pitino said, referring not only to the financial hit UNM will take losing one of its top attractions of the home schedule after the NMSU game each season, but also to the fact that it left his team with only one game scheduled over a 15-day span in the heart of league play.

“So, we needed to add a game (for fans), as well as to try to stay somewhat fresh for this February stretch moving forward.”