Ex-Aggie star Keys returns to Pit as Northern NM assistant

It was Dec. 8, 1999, in Las Cruces.

The first taste of the Rio Grande Rivalry for first-year University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Fran Fraschilla going against Lou Henson-coached New Mexico State and its star senior point guard Billy Keys.

“Every time he had the ball on our side of the court, I kept telling my guards, ‘Force him left! Force him left!’ We had decided that he couldn’t go left,” Fraschilla recalls of the scouting report on Keys.

The Aggies wound up winning a close game that night while the Lobos went on a couple weeks later to knock off No. 3 Arizona on Dec. 21 — a potential building block sort of win for the program and their new coach.

Two days later in the Pit, on Dec. 23, 1999, Keys scored 13 points and dished out seven assists in a close 63-60 win over the Lobos — after one Keys drive to his left early in the game that wound up being a layup.

“He comes running by me with a big smile and says, ‘Coach, I’ve been working on going left,” recalls Fraschilla.

“Billy Keys ruined my Christmas.”

For Keys, now an assistant men’s basketball coach under head coach Ryan Cordova at Northern New Mexico College in Española, that was his last college game in the Pit.

And while he’s been back in other capacities, including playing in one of the recent summertime UNM vs. NMSU alumni all-star games, Friday marks his first return in an official college basketball capacity as his Eagles take on the Lobos at 7 p.m. on Friday in a rare mid-February nonconference matchup.

Keys’ son Keshawn also is with the team as a freshman player.

“I love what I’m doing right now,” said Keys, the 44-year-old Chicago native who followed a successful professional overseas playing career with a stint as the head boys basketball coach at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces before joining the program at NNMC a couple seasons ago.

“I would love to be on a D-I bench someday. … I really liked the mentoring and the recruiting and that part of it. I can recall when someone recruited me and having someone to relate to on that staff — someone that can point you in the right directions and make sure you’re getting your degree while you’re going after your NBA dream. I take pleasure in mentoring these guys because I had mentors that helped me, and I want to do the same and give back.”

Keys and friend and former Lobo J.R. Giddens, who is the head women’s coach at NNMC, met up with Fraschilla in Kansas last week when the Eagles — men’s and women’s teams — had games there.

Giddens, also a former Kansas Jayhawk, set up a visit to Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Fraschilla was there calling a game for ESPN and instantly recalled Keys when he saw him, sharing several stories about the past and about coaching.

Keys played at NMSU for two seasons. In a rarity in the 1998-99 season, both UNM-NMSU games were played in January — Jan. 2 and Jan. 19. In 1999-2000, the games returned to their more common December dates — Dec. 8 and Dec. 23.

That means all four games Keys played against the Lobos were in the same calendar year of 1999. He is quick to point out his record vs. UNM was 3-1.

His lone loss in the rivalry was Jan. 2, 1999, in Albuquerque — UNM 77, NMSU 66.

“My first memory of the Pit was walking down the ramp and it was so packed, and so loud and so electrifying — everything was just moving so fast,” Keys said. “The fans were brutal and the atmosphere was just … man, I just loved it.”

Keys averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 assists against UNM, including a 24-point, seven-assist game in a 76-55 win in Las Cruces over the 12th-ranked Lobos on Jan. 19, 1999.