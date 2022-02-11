Lobo baseball: Coach isn’t the only newcomer on the roster

A little bit of uncertainty isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The University of New Mexico baseball team will start the 2022 season as an unknown quantity. With new head coach Tod Brown leading a squad with new faces, no one’s quite sure what to make of the Lobos.

Such became evident Thursday when UNM landed sixth among seven teams in the Mountain West’s annual preseason poll. Proven commodities like Nevada, with 15 returning letterwinners, and perennial contenders UNLV and San Diego State rated as safer picks.

But New Mexico won’t have to wait long to begin justifying the optimism expressed at Thursday’s media day. The Lobos open next weekend at the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona, where they’ll play two games apiece against No. 11 Oregon State and Gonzaga.

“We’re ready to go,” Brown said. “This is the time of year when things move really fast until that last week of preseason. At this point everyone’s excited to get started, so the next seven days are going to go by really slow.”

The Lobos are coming off a difficult season, having finished 16-25 before longtime coach Ray Birmingham literally rode off into the sunset. Brown and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Jon Coyne have since assembled a roster that includes 20 returning players and 18 newcomers.

Both of those groups include intriguing pieces. Among the returnees are pitcher Tristin Lively, who was among 12 players and the lone Lobo named to the the preseason All-MWC team, and outfielder Adam Schneider, named as a UNM co-captain for the upcoming season.

“We have a lot of new guys, but we’ve really bonded from day one,” Schneider said. “A lot of our new guys are transfers from junior colleges or Power Five programs, so we have a lot of experienced players and our chemistry’s really good. I’m excited to see how it all comes together.”

The newcomers include shortstop Kamron Willman, catcher Cody Holtz and infielder/outfielder Braydon Runion. Willman was a starter at Kansas State, while Holtz shared catching duties at Cal State Bakersfield and Runion played a reserve role at Texas Tech. Willman and Holtz were named UNM co-captains along with Schneider.

Willman said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen during the offseason.

“It’s a new place and a new start for a lot of us,” he said, “but I think coach Brown has instilled in all of us that he wants us to compete on all levels. There’s a lot of maturity and experience on this team so people know how this year is supposed to go. Being here has been a blast so far. I’m very excited.”

Brown said he’s “99% settled” on a defensive lineup for next week’s opener, but the pitching staff remains a bit more up in the air. He plans to try pitchers in various roles early in the season to capitalize on a diverse staff with Lively and Aaron Makil as the only returning starters.

“We need some guys to throw this weekend before we settle roles for next week,” Brown said. “Our pitchers’ roles will change throughout the season, too, but I think we have a lot of guys who can help us. It just takes a while to see where everybody fits.”

Feb. 18

Season opener, Surprise, Arizona: UNM vs. Oregon State, noon; vs. Gonzaga, 5 p.m.