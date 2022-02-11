 Senate panel advances tax bill with Social Security income exemption - Albuquerque Journal

Senate panel advances tax bill with Social Security income exemption

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke, left, sits with Sens. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, during debate of a new tax bill during a Thursday meeting of the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee. The bill was approved by the panel on a 9-1 vote. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexicans would save money on taxable purchases and Social Security retirement income would be exempted from taxation — at least to a certain amount — under a new tax package that advanced out of a Senate committee late Thursday.

The package includes two provisions sought by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — the tax exemption for Social Security benefits and a reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate.

But the proposal, technically a combination of four different Senate bills, also includes safeguards such as a provision the sales tax reduction would go away if revenue levels dip by a significant amount over the next five years.

“There’s a lot of compromise in this bill,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, during the hearing of the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.

The panel voted 9-1 to approve the measure, after stripping out a provision that would have prohibited New Mexico cities and counties from enacting local tax hikes over the next five years.

That came after several local government groups and lobbyists representing cities and counties voiced strong opposition to the provision.

“We shouldn’t tie the hands of local governments,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

Tax changes have emerged as a hot topic at the Roundhouse during this year’s 30-day session, as New Mexico is awash in a revenue windfall driven by surging oil production levels and increased consumer activity.

A House-approved $8.5 billion budget plan leaves about $400 million available for tax code changes during this year’s session.

The plan approved Thursday would cost an estimated $278 million during the coming year, according to the state Taxation and Revenue Department. That means other tax breaks could also be approved in separate bills.

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, the state’s tax secretary, told lawmakers the tax package unveiled Wednesday wold benefit both New Mexico residents who pay the gross receipts tax on most purchases and the state’s economy.

She also said it would help businesses, since the gross receipts tax is levied on both goods and services, unlike the sales taxes that many states utilize.

“This bill will help New Mexico business be able to better compete with out-of-state businesses,” Schardin Clarke said.

The tax package approved Wednesday could still face changes in the session’s final week, however, as some top House Democrats arguing that exempting Social Security benefits from taxation would primarily help wealthier state residents — not low-income retirees.

But the Democratic governor said this week she was optimistic both tax proposals would ultimately be approved by lawmakers.

“I’m very confident those are coming together in the way they need to,” Lujan Grisham told reporters.

Wirth said legislators have “heard loud and clearly” from their constituents in favor of exempting Social Security retirement income from taxation, but said he favors setting limits on who could qualify for the tax break.

Under the bill approved Thursday, single individuals making more than $100,000 per year would not qualify for the tax exemption on Social Security income. For married couples filing jointly, the income threshold would be set at $150,000 annually.

New Mexico’s personal income tax was not levied on Social Security benefits until the early 1990s, when a provision buried in a tax bill triggered the change.

Reinstating the exemption with the proposed income caps would cost the state an estimated $84 million in foregone revenue in the coming fiscal year, according to a legislative analysis of the bill.

The tax legislation now advances to the Senate Finance Committee.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Senate panel advances tax bill with Social Security income ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans would save money on ... New Mexicans would save money on taxable purchases and Social Security retirement income would be exempted from taxation — at least to a certain ...
2
Lobos host Northern NM with an opportunity to get ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Lobos, despite a ... The New Mexico Lobos, despite a less-than-desirable spot in the standings, are actually sitting in a fairly comfortable spot at the moment. After opening ...
3
Person critically injured in crash at I-25, Paseo
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in critical condition ... A person is in critical condition after being ejected from their vehicle Thursday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
4
Booster shot proving effective in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The third jab is proving to ... The third jab is proving to be effective in New Mexico, according to recently released data comparing outcomes for unvaccinated, vaccinated and boosted people ...
5
After tie vote, lawmakers advance plan for $20M election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers have repeatedly narrowed the focus ... Lawmakers have repeatedly narrowed the focus of a voting bill working its way through the Senate. But the proposal survived an attempt Thursday to ...
6
House panel blocks gun storage bill
ABQnews Seeker
A House committee on Thursday rejected ... A House committee on Thursday rejected a proposal focusing on the storage of firearms. The legislation, House Bill 9, called for making it a ...
7
Feral cattle shooting to proceed after court ruling
ABQnews Seeker
A judge has given federal officials ... A judge has given federal officials the green light to shoot feral cows from helicopters in the Gila National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service ...
8
Police reform advocates express frustration at city, DOJ
ABQnews Seeker
As community members and advocates expressed ... As community members and advocates expressed their frustrations at a federal court hearing on the Albuquerque Police Department's reform effort, the city and the ...
9
House votes 64-0 to approve rule requiring posting of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bipartisan proposal to require bill ... A bipartisan proposal to require bill amendments and revisions proposed in House and Senate committees to be publicly posted won decisive approval Thursday in ...