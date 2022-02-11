Luján’s office mum on senator’s health

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

More than a week after the office of U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján announced he suffered a stroke and underwent surgery to ease swelling, his office has yet to release any new information on his condition.

No updates on the senator’s health have been made on Luján’s social media accounts since his office disclosed Feb. 1 that the Democratic first-term senator suffered a stroke in New Mexico on Jan. 27. Adán Serna, a Luján spokesman, didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Journal on Thursday.

Carlos Sanchez, Luján’s chief of staff, said on Feb. 1 that Luján, who is 49, was expected to make a full recovery. Luján’s office also originally said the senator’s medical team would make information public about his health in the coming days, but a medical team never released any information or provided any briefing. Serna said last week the senator was able to talk with staffers and didn’t suffer any paralysis or loss of speech. An official in Luján’s office said he would need about four to six weeks to recover.

A New Mexico group that advocates for government transparency has weighed in, calling for Luján’s office to release more information about his health. The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government said New Mexicans have been left confused and concerned in the wake of Luján’s stroke. The group urged the senator’s office to make a spokesperson and one of Luján’s treating physicians available for regular updates.

“While all of us respect the family’s wishes for privacy during this stressful time, a balance must be struck between that privacy and the public’s right to know,” FOG said in a statement posted on its website. “As every elected official can tell you, when you voluntarily step into the public sphere, you waive many of those privacy rights. Sen. Luján’s absence from the Senate is an issue of great public importance, particularly with a U.S. Supreme Court appointment on the horizon.”

Luján started to feel dizzy and fatigued the morning of Jan. 27 and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, Sanchez said in the statement issued last week. Luján was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where it was determined he had a stroke in the cerebellum, which affected his balance. A decompressive surgery was performed to ease swelling, Sanchez said. The cerebellum helps coordinate muscle action and control, fine movement, coordination and balance, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s website.

“The Senator’s health, his absence from the Senate, and his future service are issues of public importance,” FOG said. “The veil of privacy must be lifted so that New Mexicans know the state of Sen. Luján’s health and their representation within the Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office didn’t respond to questions about whether Luján’s office has been communicating with them.

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Last week, Heinrich reportedly got defensive when reporters asked him about his colleague’s health and directed media to Luján’s staff.

“You know, like, you guys are unbelievable. You really are,” Heinrich said, according to The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based news agency that covers national politics.

Luján’s absence has left his fellow Democrats in a difficult position. The Senate is evenly split between 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, along with two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Senators are not allowed to vote by proxy, so Luján will have to return to Washington to cast a vote. A vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee is among the looming priorities for Luján’s party.

Luján was elected to the Senate in 2020 and his term runs to 2027. Before that, he represented northern New Mexico for six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.