 'Love-A-Thon' highlights community members doing wonderful things - Albuquerque Journal

‘Love-A-Thon’ highlights community members doing wonderful things

By Journal Staff Report

Make-up artist Genica Lee runs the “Love-A-Thon” project throughout February.

This Valentine season, on each day of the month, one local woman is highlighting someone in the community doing wonderful things.

Genica Lee is a make-up artist in Albuquerque and, four years ago, she started a project on her Instagram page called “Love-A-Thon.”

KOAT-TV will feature Lee’s story Friday as part of the Good News File series.

“The point is to focus on love in not only romantic love,” she said, “but (the) many ways that it shows up for us in our daily lives.”

This year, there will be posts about working mothers, small-business owners, health care workers and educators. These are all people taking time out of their busy lives to help others.

“It’s insane right now with the divisiveness, and the hate and you against me,” she said. “And I just want to bring something else into the world that says we are a team, we’re not supposed to be so divided.”

One of the featured people is Jenny Pope, a teacher and a foster parent.

“Her idea about it is to remind us that love can show up for us all the time,” Pope said.

Lee admits this is a big project and it’s sometimes overwhelming, but she’s committed to continuing. She’s still taking nominations. Those featured will have their story highlighted and receive a gift. Message Lee with a suggestion on Instagram at instagram.com/genicalee_hmua/.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Help with rent, food a 211 phone call away
ABQnews Seeker
United Way picks 2/11 date to ... United Way picks 2/11 date to announce beefed up 211 Helpline
2
'Love-A-Thon' highlights community members doing wonderful things
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque make-up artist Genica Lee started ... Albuquerque make-up artist Genica Lee started the project four years ago
3
Luján's office mum on senator's health
ABQnews Seeker
NM group urges more transparency, regular ... NM group urges more transparency, regular updates
4
Senate panel advances tax bill with Social Security income ...
ABQnews Seeker
Package also contains reduction in state's ... Package also contains reduction in state's gross receipts tax rate
5
Lawmakers plan for $20M election fund
ABQnews Seeker
Voting bill emerges intact after attempt ... Voting bill emerges intact after attempt to strike provision fails
6
Police reform advocates express frustration with city and DOJ
ABQnews Seeker
Chief Medina says the lack of ... Chief Medina says the lack of budget and resources is limiting compliance
7
Homicide probe begins as apartment fire victim dies
ABQnews Seeker
Woman succumbs to injuries suffered in ... Woman succumbs to injuries suffered in Jan. 31 blaze
8
House backs constitutional amendment on household services
ABQnews Seeker
The state House adopted a resolution ... The state House adopted a resolution Thursday that would ask voters this fall to amend the state Constitution to allow the spending of public ...
9
Court ruling allows shooting of feral cattle
ABQnews Seeker
Forest Service notes that the animals ... Forest Service notes that the animals have been known to charge at hikers