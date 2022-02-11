‘Love-A-Thon’ highlights community members doing wonderful things

This Valentine season, on each day of the month, one local woman is highlighting someone in the community doing wonderful things.

Genica Lee is a make-up artist in Albuquerque and, four years ago, she started a project on her Instagram page called “Love-A-Thon.”

KOAT-TV will feature Lee’s story Friday as part of the Good News File series.

“The point is to focus on love in not only romantic love,” she said, “but (the) many ways that it shows up for us in our daily lives.”

This year, there will be posts about working mothers, small-business owners, health care workers and educators. These are all people taking time out of their busy lives to help others.

“It’s insane right now with the divisiveness, and the hate and you against me,” she said. “And I just want to bring something else into the world that says we are a team, we’re not supposed to be so divided.”

One of the featured people is Jenny Pope, a teacher and a foster parent.

“Her idea about it is to remind us that love can show up for us all the time,” Pope said.

Lee admits this is a big project and it’s sometimes overwhelming, but she’s committed to continuing. She’s still taking nominations. Those featured will have their story highlighted and receive a gift. Message Lee with a suggestion on Instagram at instagram.com/genicalee_hmua/.

