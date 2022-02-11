Hot-shot Aggies prevail at Dixie State for 20th win

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Teddy Allen turned in a fourth-straight game of 20 or more points by springing for a team-high 20, Jabari Rice added a 11-point, 10-rebound double-double and Clayton Henry added 12 more on a 4-of-5 clip from downtown as New Mexico State 20-3, 10-1) hit the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 by eking out a 77-69 win at Dixie State in Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball on Thursday.

Surviving 18 turnovers, NMSU used some hot shooting from all areas in order to get the job done. The Aggies drilled 51.9-percent (28-of-54) of their field goals as well as a season-best 53.3-percent (8-of-15) of their tries from long range.



Johnny McCants was the fourth New Mexico State player to hit double-digits, finishing with 13 to help his squad become the first WAC team in 2021-22 to hit the 20-win mark.

Frank State scored 17 points and was one of four double-figure scorers for Dixie State (11-13, 4-7).

New Mexico State maintained its one-game lead for the top spot in the WAC standings with Thursday night’s win.

The Aggies’ two-game swing in the Beehive State wraps up Saturday afternoon in Orem, Utah, as NM State takes on Utah Valley inside the UCCU Center. The first matchup between the Aggies and Wolverines since the 2021 WAC Tournament Semifinals is set to tip off at 2 p.m.

Box score: New Mexico State 77, Dixie State 69