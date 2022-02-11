 State Police officer shot, injured in East Mountains - Albuquerque Journal

State Police officer shot, injured in East Mountains

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the East Mountains Friday morning after a State Police officer was shot. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Among the agencies responding to the East Mountains after a State Police officer was shot was the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Officers from multiple agencies were searching for the person who shot a State Police Officer on Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A New Mexico State Police officer was shot Friday morning near Sedillo Hill in the East Mountains.

State Police, on Twitter, said the shooting happened on State Road 333 near milepost 15.

An update posted by the agency at 11:15 a.m. said the officer was in stable condition and the search for suspects continued.

“Heavy police presence in the area, the scene is still very active. Suspects are still at large,” the post said. “Please avoid the area.”

The stretch of road was bustling with law enforcement vehicles and federal and local officers in tactical gear as a helicopter and drone flew in circles overhead.

First responders at the scene said the suspects had fled on foot and authorities were combing the rugged terrain.


