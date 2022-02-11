 5 Phoenix police officers wounded in shootout at home - Albuquerque Journal

5 Phoenix police officers wounded in shootout at home

By Jacques Billeaud and Paul Davenport / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

PHOENIX — Five Phoenix police officers were shot in an ambush after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were wounded while trying to take a baby to safety, police said.

Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets.

All were expected to survive, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said.

The most seriously injured officer was the first on scene and was invited into the home before he was shot, Williams said. He retreated to safety.

The suspect was found dead inside following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured, police said in a statement. They didn’t specify how the suspect died.

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams told reporters at one of two hospitals where wounded officers were treated.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with what appeared to be a bag, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway and then scattered.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

No identities were released, and police said they were still trying to learn circumstances of the incident.

The neighborhood where the events unfolded has newly built homes, and the residence where the shooting happened had its second-story windows shot out.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
5 Phoenix police officers wounded in shootout at home
Around the Region
Five Phoenix police officers were shot ... Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded in an ambush after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including ...
2
Shooting on Arizona reservation critically injures officer
Around the Region
Residents of a Native American reservation ... Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened ...
3
Suspect in church killing dead after Colorado cops shoot ...
Around the Region
A man wanted for shooting and ... A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman in a suburban Denver church and wounding two other churchgoers last week has died after ...
4
Colorado elections clerk cleared in election breach probe
Around the Region
Colorado's secretary of state says a ... Colorado's secretary of state says a Republican elections clerk has been cleared of accusation that he was involved in a potential security breach of ...
5
Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying
Around the Region
A grand jury has indicted a ... A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into ...
6
3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel's campus
Around the Region
Three workers were injured after a ... Three workers were injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said Wednesday. Chandler Fire Department officials said the ...
7
Girl, 9, shot in head in suspected Texas road-rage ...
Around the Region
A 9-year-old girl was shot in ... A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in what Houston police suspect was a road-rage shooting after her family's sport utility vehicle came ...
8
Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term
Around the Region
A Colorado mother who fatally abused ... A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was ...
9
3 suspects in Washington state homicide arrested in Arizona
Around the Region
A woman and her two sons ... A woman and her two sons wanted in connection with the killing of her husband in Washington have been arrested in northwestern Arizona, federal ...