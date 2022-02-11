 House OKs bill to support teaching Native languages - Albuquerque Journal

House OKs bill to support teaching Native languages

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, former Cochiti Pueblo Gov. Regis Pecos, right, Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, center, and other Native American leader hug after a bill to redistrict the state Senate was passes in December. Lente presented a bill intended to help preserve Native languages Friday, with Pecos as his expert witness. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A proposal intended to boost the pay of educators certified to teach Native American languages and culture won approval 63-0 in the state House and heads next to the Senate.

The legislation, House Bill 60, calls for teachers with the certification — issued by individual tribes, nations and pueblos — to be paid at least as much as Level 2 teachers, expected to be $60,000 a year.

Rep. Derrick Lente, a Sandia Pueblo Democrat and sponsor of the bill, said Friday that the goal is to “preserve and save Native American languages that are disappearing on a daily basis.”

The languages are oral, not written down, making it all the more important, he said, to support educators who can pass the knowledge on to students.

“Without language,” Lente said, “our culture ceases to survive.”

At least eight Native languages are spoken in New Mexico, including Diné, Keres, Tewa, Tiwa, Towa and Zuni.

 


