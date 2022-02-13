Don’t run out the clock

Leaving this 30-day legislative session without strong action from the state to address rising crime across New Mexico would be a huge missed opportunity.

This isn’t about one bill or a single investment. Almost every piece of the criminal justice system needs help, from courts to rehabilitation programs and restorative justice. It can’t wait another year. The city has brought a clear list to the Legislature, produced over many conversations in the Metro Crime Initiative (MCI), which brought together major state and local entities in the criminal justice system.

As is validated every day, the criminal justice system is failing us, and it cannot fall to any one entity to fix it. As councilor for District 2 and Council president, I know our constituents support our first responders, behavioral health partners and violence intervention programs, as we do in every city budget. We’ll continue to pursue any and all city-level action we can take to protect our communities. But we don’t control state law, nor do we have the resources or authority to adequately fund the court system and the prevention programs that our state needs. The Legislature does, and it’s time to act.

Gun crime bills have received plenty of attention. They’re being debated in committees and on the floor right now. While those should move forward, they have always been just one piece of what the state can do to address crime. We respectfully ask lawmakers to not let time run out on the rest of the crime proposals that our communities are urgently asking for.

There’s no excuse for the holes in the pretrial process the we currently see. The Legislature should fully fund the 24/7 ankle monitor system and require that GPS data is shared with law enforcement. The judicial system – including the courts, the district attorneys and public defender’s offices – has major capacity issues and needs funding for full staffing.

New Mexico’s police departments and sheriffs’ offices are understaffed, hurting their ability to conduct investigations, make arrests and engage in proactive community policing. The proposed fund to support local recruiting and retention efforts would help cities, counties and towns across the state. Without state support, retirements and retention issues will continue to mean a long path to full staffing.

With historic resources available this year, the Legislature should make public safety a top priority for funding to expand behavioral health services, court-ordered treatment and addiction treatment that every community in our state desperately needs. That includes Albuquerque’s Turquoise Lodge in-patient treatment center and the Gibson Health Hub, a new health and emergency housing resource for all of central New Mexico.

We have an opportunity also to expand what is working. As an example, Albuquerque’s Violence Intervention Program was launched just a few years ago. The program works with individuals who have been identified as likely to commit gun violence and has a success rate of over 90% in preventing its participants from firing a shot. The legislation to scale up the program and launch it statewide must make it across the finish line.

We’re calling for the Legislature’s support, and I know that legislators understand the urgency, and are working to deliver. Time is running short and it’s key that we do not lose sight of the system-wide aims of the Metro Crime Initiative. I hope that, after all the thoughtful debate, real change and adequate funding will come out of this session. The public is calling for fast-track investments that can get our criminal justice and behavioral health where they need to be. We’re counting on the Legislature’s help this year.