House adopts bill to toughen penalty for second-degree murder

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Second Judicial District Court in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Legislation that would allow stiffer penalties for second-degree murder and give prosecutors more time to bring charges won House approval 66-0 on Friday as lawmakers target New Mexico’s high rate of violent crime.

The bipartisan proposal, House Bill 79, heads next to the state Senate in the final five days of the session.

Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, an Albuquerque Democrat and cosponsor of the measure, said second-degree murder is an important charge for older cases where first-degree murder is difficult to prove after the passage of time.

The proposal would eliminate what’s now a six-year statute of limitations for second-degree murder, giving prosecutors more time to pursue the charge.

It would also allow an 18-year sentence for conviction, up from 15 under the current law. Penalties would also increase for attempted second-degree murder.

Maestas said the bill is a “key component to our crime-fighting package.”

There’s no guarantee the proposal will become law. It must make it through the Senate and Senate committees by noon Thursday to reach the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Key Democrats in the Senate have long been skeptical that longer sentences have any deterrent effect on crime.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has expressed frustration with the slow progress — or outright rejection — of crime legislation this session, contending it “defies explanation.”

A proposal aimed at making it easier to hold certain criminal defendants in jail before trial was blocked by a Senate committee and abandoned in the House amid bipartisan skepticism.

The House, however, is weighing a proposal intended to strengthen the supervision of people accused of a felony but released while they await trial.

As for House Bill 79, it has an array of Democratic and Republican sponsors, including Reps. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales; Maestas; Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque; and Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, in addition to Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque.

Public safety has been a focus of debate in the 30-day session that began last month. New Mexico has endured a persistently high violent crime rate, twice the national average over the last three years.

Homicides in Albuquerque jumped to a record-breaking 117 last year.

Maestas, an attorney, said second-degree murder is often used as a charge when prosecutors can’t prove that a person planned beforehand to kill someone, or that the killing was premeditated.

Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, spoke in favor of the bill and explained that her nephew was murdered. She said it’s important for prosecutors to consult with the families of victims as they pursue charges and seek plea deals.


