Former CO food company launches in Northern NM

ALCALDE – A small food producer has relocated from the so-called “Silicon Valley of food” to a rural community in Northern New Mexico.

FishSki Provisions, a food company that specializes in air-dried grits and macaroni and cheese with green and red chile, moved its headquarters from Boulder, Colorado, to a massive pink adobe building along State Road 68 in Alcalde. Co-founder Rob McCormack told the Journal that the company plans to begin shipping New Mexico-branded products later in February from its new location.

“Brand-wise, making Hatch chile-ingredient foods is a little bit more New Mexican than it is Coloradan,” McCormack said.

For McCormack and his wife, Tania, the move to New Mexico was a long time coming. FishSki began as a hobby to supply food for fishing and backpacking excursions — based on Tania’s love of mac and cheese — and became a full-time business based in Boulder in 2018.

The Colorado city — home to the flagship campus of University of Colorado — has a well-deserved reputation for cultivating startups, particularly within the natural food industry. The Boulder Economic Council claims the city has the nation’s largest concentration of natural and organic products companies, along with the highest per capita consumption of organic foods in North America.

However, McCormack said the ecosystem in Boulder was so saturated that there was little room for a small company like FishSki to stand out and attract institutional support.

“Once we started looking toward New Mexico, we found it actually a lot more friendly,” he said.

The McCormacks began coming to Northern New Mexico to ski around a decade ago, and purchased land in Valdez two summers ago. As the pair spent more time in New Mexico, making the drive back and forth to the Front Range became harder to justify.

“It definitely was starting to get wearing having to drive up to Denver every three weeks or so,” McCormack said.

FishSki linked up with Rio Arriba County and the Española-based Regional Development Corporation to identify a location. A roughly $18,000 grant from RDC helped FishSki secure additional equipment to scale up production.

The company is currently only occupying a small portion of the building they identified — a former cultural center — but has plans to grow and potentially serve as an anchor tenant for future development in the area.

The company originally planned to primarily target the outdoor market, but McCormack said it proved to be limited and difficult to break into. Today, FishSki’s products are sold in around 500 stores across the country, including a number of Safeway and Albertsons locations in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. The company plans to expand its footprint and sourcing in the Land of Enchantment, and potentially serve as a co-packer for other small, emerging food production businesses in the region.

“I think what’s exciting to us is the opportunity to be one of the few but growing (companies) here,” he said.