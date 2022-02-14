 Former CO food company launches in Northern NM - Albuquerque Journal

Former CO food company launches in Northern NM

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

Rob McCormack, co-founder of FishSki Provisions, holds up the company’s line of grits and macaroni and cheese products with green and red chile. The company moved to Alcalde from Boulder, Colo.. (Stephen Hamway/Journal)

ALCALDE – A small food producer has relocated from the so-called “Silicon Valley of food” to a rural community in Northern New Mexico.

FishSki Provisions, a food company that specializes in air-dried grits and macaroni and cheese with green and red chile, moved its headquarters from Boulder, Colorado, to a massive pink adobe building along State Road 68 in Alcalde. Co-founder Rob McCormack told the Journal that the company plans to begin shipping New Mexico-branded products later in February from its new location.

“Brand-wise, making Hatch chile-ingredient foods is a little bit more New Mexican than it is Coloradan,” McCormack said.

For McCormack and his wife, Tania, the move to New Mexico was a long time coming. FishSki began as a hobby to supply food for fishing and backpacking excursions — based on Tania’s love of mac and cheese — and became a full-time business based in Boulder in 2018.

The Colorado city — home to the flagship campus of University of Colorado — has a well-deserved reputation for cultivating startups, particularly within the natural food industry. The Boulder Economic Council claims the city has the nation’s largest concentration of natural and organic products companies, along with the highest per capita consumption of organic foods in North America.

However, McCormack said the ecosystem in Boulder was so saturated that there was little room for a small company like FishSki to stand out and attract institutional support.

“Once we started looking toward New Mexico, we found it actually a lot more friendly,” he said.

The exterior of FishSki Provision’s new headquarters in Alcalde. The company was founded in Boulder, Colo., but is getting ready to launch its first round of New Mexico-branded products from its new location. (Stephen Hamway/Journal)

The McCormacks began coming to Northern New Mexico to ski around a decade ago, and purchased land in Valdez two summers ago. As the pair spent more time in New Mexico, making the drive back and forth to the Front Range became harder to justify.

“It definitely was starting to get wearing having to drive up to Denver every three weeks or so,” McCormack said.

FishSki linked up with Rio Arriba County and the Española-based Regional Development Corporation to identify a location. A roughly $18,000 grant from RDC helped FishSki secure additional equipment to scale up production.

The company is currently only occupying a small portion of the building they identified — a former cultural center — but has plans to grow and potentially serve as an anchor tenant for future development in the area.

The company originally planned to primarily target the outdoor market, but McCormack said it proved to be limited and difficult to break into. Today, FishSki’s products are sold in around 500 stores across the country, including a number of Safeway and Albertsons locations in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. The company plans to expand its footprint and sourcing in the Land of Enchantment, and potentially serve as a co-packer for other small, emerging food production businesses in the region.

“I think what’s exciting to us is the opportunity to be one of the few but growing (companies) here,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Senate OKs bill to aid investigation of missing Native ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation to empower the Attorney General's ... Legislation to empower the Attorney General's Office to investigate and prosecute cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women passed the Senate on an 34-0 ...
2
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from burning ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters pulled a woman from a ... Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Northwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Lt. Tom ...
3
‘Second Chance’ bill removed from consideration
ABQnews Seeker
The sponsors of a proposal to ... The sponsors of a proposal to prohibit life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder say they are pulling ...
4
New crime, law enforcement package emerges in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative package moving quickly in ... A legislative package moving quickly in the state Senate focuses on law enforcement retention, training and hiring practices as lawmakers take aim at New ...
5
State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges
ABQnews Seeker
A state lawmaker was booked into ... A state lawmaker was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility early Monday morning after being charged with aggravated drunken driving. Rep. ...
6
11 injured in seemingly random stabbing spree, suspect ID'd
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify suspect, booked into MDC ... Police identify suspect, booked into MDC on multiple charges
7
Like ants, Silicon Valley drawn to tax loophole
ABQnews Seeker
Section 1202 of the tax law ... Section 1202 of the tax law was enacted in 1993. It was intended to provide a tax break that would encourage investment in certain ...
8
ABQ neighborhood pulls together for charity
ABQnews Seeker
Active retirement community adopts a different ... Active retirement community adopts a different charity each year
9
Suit: Loss of blood sample led to dismissal of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape kit took 5 years to ... Rape kit took 5 years to process, suit alleges