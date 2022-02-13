Before you DIY: Homework now saves problems later

Planning to make some home improvements? Here’s what you need to know.

Before you start, you will want to know the codes and regulations that govern your project. There are many pages of codes, regulations and enforcement rules. Here are some frequently asked questions to help, along with links to the planning departments for additional information. This information is from the city of Albuquerque Planning Department website unless otherwise noted. It takes some time to find what you are looking for, but it is well worth the effort to avoid problems later.

How do I determine if a property is in the city or unincorporated county?

You will need the address or legal description for the property. Then, call the Planning Department’s AGIS division at (505) 924-3816 or perform the search for free online by pulling an address report (cabq.gov/gis/address-report). Properties shown as “unincorporated” are part of the county. The report includes information on zoning, subdivision, police area command, neighborhood association, political districts and school districts.

What is allowed on my property? How is it zoned and what does that mean?

Go to the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) look-up map at cabq.maps.arcgis.com. Type in your address, click on the “dot” location and a dialog box appears, including more information on zoning.

Do I need a permit for my project?

There are many questions within the question about permits. The Planning Department website has a Homeowner’s Building Permit Guide at cabq.gov/planning/building-safety-permits/home-improvement. The 14-page guide is a great resource for understanding the requirements, including a permit flow chart. If you have hired a contractor, he or she should apply for and pick up the permit. Review the required fees also.

I believe a contractor is building without a permit or not building to code. What should I do?

You may file a complaint with the Building Safety Division at (505) 924-3319. All information is confidential. Just the address and a brief description of the work being done.

Do I need a permit to build or extend a wall around my yard?

For any wall erected in the city, a permit is required. Permits can be purchased at the Permit Counter. You will need a detailed drawing of what you would like to do, with measurements. It is a good idea to know where your property line is before applying for a wall/fence permit. If you are looking to raise or build a wall that is higher than 6 feet tall, then you would get your permit from the Building Safety Division, also located in the Planning Department building at 600 2nd Street NW.

If you want a wall higher than 3 feet in your front yard, you will need a variance from the Zoning Hearing Examiner. The specifics are on the website, including notice requirements for neighbors and neighborhood associations.

• See wall regulations in Subsection 5-7 of the Integrated Development Ordinance.

• See variance procedures for front yard walls taller than 3 feet in Subsection 14-16-6-6(N) of the Integrated Development Ordinance.

Is there a weed ordinance?

Yes. It’s 9-8-4 GROWTH OR ACCUMULATION OF WEEDS AND LITTER, and it says:

“It shall be unlawful for any owner of any occupied or unoccupied lot or tract of land within the city to permit or maintain on any such lot or tract of land, including the area located between the property line and the middle of the alley adjacent to the property, and the area located between the property line and the curb, the area of any curbs or sidewalks located on the property, and the area located 10 feet outside the property line where there is no curb, any growth of weeds whose height, width or spread is greater than four inches, or any accumulation of weeds and/or litter.

“This includes the front, side and back property lines. Although it is not your property, you are responsible for the weeds and litter on that area.”

Can I build a carport at my house?

A carport may be erected permissively if it complies with the IDO, and the same setback standards as those that apply to the dwelling on the lot. If the carport cannot be erected in compliance with the required setbacks, a conditional use may be obtained, allowing the carport in the side or front setback, but no closer than three feet to the sideline. The carport may never be enclosed. There are areas in the city where carports are prohibited. See the IDO for details.

Want to know more?

The IDO is updated annually. Information about the 2021 Annual Update is at abc-zone.com/ido-annual-update-2021.

The Community Planning Areas and Assessments is the city’s long-range planning effort, and is at cpa.abc-zone.com/.

Rio Rancho Planning and Zoning Division is at rrnm.gov/78/Planning-Zoning-Division or call 505-891-5005.

Los Lunas Zoning is at loslunasnm.gov/1041/Zoning or call 505-839-3840.