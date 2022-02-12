 Senate endorses bill requiring $15 hourly minimum wage for state workers - Albuquerque Journal

Senate endorses bill requiring $15 hourly minimum wage for state workers

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Carlos Reyes vacuums the rugs near the west entrance to the Roundhouse in this January file photo. A bill approved Friday by the Senate would establish a $15 minimum wage for all state employees, starting in July. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico would establish a $15 hourly minimum wage for state workers and public school employees under a bill approved Friday in the state Senate.

The Senate voted 26-11 to approve the legislation, Senate Bill 7, which now advances to the House.

If ultimately signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the proposal would, starting in July, effect the pay levels of more than 1,600 workers who currently make less than $15 per hour, according to a fiscal analysis of the bill.

Backers of the measure said Friday that setting a $15 per hour minimum wage could help state government and schools recruit and retain new employees.

“Part of the problem is we’re not paying enough,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who also described the proposal as “the right thing to do.”

But eleven Republican senators voted against the measure, with some expressing concern it could exacerbate inflation issues and be more costly than projected.

Funding to cover the pay raises is included in a $8.5 billion budget bill approved last month in the House.

In addition, state workers and teachers would get average 7% salary increases under the budget plan, which would boost state spending to record-high levels amid a revenue windfall driven by oil production in southeast New Mexico.

Meanwhile, the compensation increases in the budget reflect an agreement the Lujan Grisham administration reached with several labor unions who represent state employees.

“Together we crafted a strategy that truly demonstrates the value we place on our state employees and the essential services they provide to New Mexicans,” State Personnel Director Ricky Serna said in a Friday statement.

Rank-and-file New Mexico state employees have received small pay increases in each of the last two years, though the increases have been largely offset by rising health insurance rates and mandatory pension contributions. In addition, planned raises were scaled back from 4% to 1.5% one year ago due to falling revenue levels.

At least some state workers who currently make less than $15 per hour have said they feel unappreciated. One employee told the Journal last year she was assigned to do contact tracing for COVID-19 exposure during the pandemic at a lower pay rate than contract employees hired by the state.

New Mexico’s statewide minimum wage for all workers is currently set at $11.50 per hour under a bill approved in 2019 that has gradually increased the state’s base wage rate.

One final increase is planned under that bill — to $12 per hour starting in January 2023.


