 NM United to return to U.S. Open Cup play this year - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico United will return to U.S. Open Cup play and will get a home match, the club and the United States Soccer Federation announced Friday.

United enters in the second around and gets the winner of the Las Vegas Legends (NPSL) and Park City Red Wolves (USL League 2) in an April 5-7 window, date to be determined.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup —the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States —is a knockout tournament in which teams from across divisions compete to be named the best club in the nation. A record 103 teams are entered in this year’s competition.

The inaugural New Mexico United team took part in the USOC in 2019, and made a stirring run to the quarterfinals, defeating two United Soccer League Championship and two Major League Soccer opponents along the way.  United defeated USL Championship clubs Phoenix Rising and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the first two rounds and then topped MLS sides Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas in the following two before ultimately bowing out to tournament finalist Minnesota United in the quarterfinal. That quarterfinal match saw hundreds of the Black & Yellow faithful travel aboard a chartered airplane to St. Paul for the match.

United and all eligible USL Championship clubs enter in the second round of the tournament. USL League 1, NISA, and amateur teams enter in round one. MLS clubs will enter in rounds three and four.

United’s 2022 USLC regular season campaign kicks off on March 13 at home against Las Vegas Lights FC at 5:05 p.m.


