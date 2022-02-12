 NM exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 infections - Albuquerque Journal

NM exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 infections

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The Department of Health reports about 78% of New Mexicans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 43% have received a booster shot as of Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The number of new COVID-19 infections continued to decline, tallying 1,127 on Friday, suggesting New Mexico remains on the downward side of the omicron surge.

But the new infections were enough to push the state above the 500,000 mark. The New Mexico Department of Health reported a total 500,516 COVID-19 infections on Friday.

New infections were down from 1,837 on Thursday and record daily new infections exceeding 6,000 in late January.

New Mexico also reported 29 additional deaths, pushing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,658.

Health officials cautioned this week that deaths lag behind new infections and are likely to remain high in the near term.

There were 498 people with COVID in New Mexico hospitals, down slightly from 534 on Thursday.

Of the 29 additional deaths, 22 occurred within the past 30 days, including a Doña Ana County woman in her 30s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.

Among the seven deaths that occurred more than 30 days ago was a Santa Fe County man in his 20s with underlying conditions.

Health officials report that about 78% of New Mexicans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 43% have received a booster shot.

New data released this week offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations, and booster shots, are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

During a recent four-week period that includes the omicron surge, an unvaccinated person was eight times more likely to die of COVID-19 than a vaccinated person, and 29 times more likely to die than someone with a booster shot.


