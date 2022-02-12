423K board city buses in first ‘zero-fare’ month

Albuquerque’s bus system recorded nearly 423,000 passengers during its first month as a zero-fare operation, according to new data from the city — numbers that remain well below pre-pandemic levels but reflect the best-year-to-year growth since COVID-19’s arrival.

The city stopped taking fares from all passengers on Jan. 1. Advocates had for years pushed the city to eliminate payments, and the City Council in September approved a pilot project to run throughout 2022.

To make up for the lost revenue, the council put an extra $3 million in the Transit Department’s budget.

Numbers provided in response to a Journal inquiry show that the city’s bus system had 422,724 passengers in the first month, though officials say there is other information to consider.

“While ridership is one set of data we’re looking at to determine the success of the pilot, security incidents, cost and feedback from passengers and drivers are also important factors,” interim Transit Director Stephanie Dominguez said in a statement. “It is still too early to determine the impact it is having on the community.”

City Councilor Pat Davis, who pushed for the zero-fare pilot, said he has thus far heard positive reviews.

“Anecdotally, I’ve talked to bus drivers — maybe three or four of them — who said the process has been really smooth and it’s been better for them at the stop because people don’t have to fumble for change or cards,” said Davis, who co-sponsored the legislation eliminating fares with Isaac Benton, Klarissa Peña and ex-councilor Lan Sena.

He said he has not heard about “any significant security issues” associated with the no-payment model.

Albuquerque’s bus ridership has waned in recent years, according to the city’s data. It fell 10.6% from fiscal year 2017 to 2019. It bottomed out in 2020 when the pandemic prompted the city to temporarily halt some routes and reduce service on others.

The numbers have rebounded somewhat. Starting in April 2021, every month has seen more ridership than the same month the previous year. But the January gains were the highest to date, with 56% more riders than in January 2021.

However, January 2022 numbers are far off a typical January. In the three years prior to COVID-19, the city’s system averaged 762,312 January riders.