Retooled NM hydrogen bill still alive as session nears end

SANTA FE — A slimmed-down hydrogen energy bill is headed to the full House with just five days left in this year’s 30-day legislative session.

After several previous hydrogen-related proposals were stymied at the Roundhouse, a revived bill that was brought forward under a legislative “dummy” bill process was approved on a 7-3 vote Friday by a House committee.

Backers of the measure, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration, say hydrogen energy could be an economic boon for the state, particularly in northwest New Mexico.

“To me, this is an opportunity to not only create a path for this specific industry … but also to create an economic development project for an area that’s pretty economically depressed,” House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said during Friday’s hearing of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

But he acknowledged hydrogen would not be a sweeping “fix” for climate change.

Critics of the hydrogen legislation, House Bill 228, say New Mexico going all-in on the technology would continue the state’s reliance on fossil fuels — since some hydrogen development uses natural gas — and could stymie efforts to expand renewable energy sources.

“It’s a worthy endeavor, but it’s a risky endeavor,” said Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, who said it’s possible environmental groups could file lawsuits if the legislation is enacted.

Dow was one of three lawmakers who cast “no” votes on the proposal — Reps. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, and Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, were the others.

The new bill would create a framework for building “hydrogen hubs” around the state where private investors could partner with public agencies to build needed infrastructure, and where hydrogen-related businesses could co-locate to turn the hubs into bustling industrial zones.

Companies located in the hubs could qualify for grants, loans and other state assistance.

In addition, the measure would impose a 99% cap on all methane emissions from natural gas that producers supply to hydrogen facilities. That’s higher than New Mexico’s new statewide methane regulations, which impose a 98% cap on all natural gas production by 2026.

And, even those emission limits will ratchet down over time, reaching a zero-emissions mandate for hydrogen by 2045.

However, unlike a previous proposal that stalled in a different House committee last month, the bill approved Friday does not include a suite of new tax incentives to encourage hydrogen production in New Mexico.

Despite the changes to the legislation, environment groups remained firmly opposed to the concept.

Nearly 200 individuals logged on to testify remotely against the new bill during a committee hearing this week

Among other concerns, environmentalists dismissed the proposed emission standards as “false promises.”

They also questioned whether the state would have the human and monetary resources needed to successfully verify and impose compliance, and they distrust the effectiveness of carbon capture and sequestration technology.

“The determination of a project’s carbon intensity will be based on assumptions about the availability of carbon capture and storage that are guaranteed to be wildly optimistic since the technology has been a failure everywhere it’s been tried to date,” Tom Singer of the Western Environmental Law Center told the Journal.

Skeptics also pointed out a budget bill approved last week by the House would earmark $125 million in federal relief funds for hydrogen development in New Mexico if lawmakers pass the hydrogen hub framework.

“I’m a little concerned about putting that much taxpayer money down on something very new,” Figueroa said during Friday’s hearing, adding the idea holds promise but also significant risk.

Some critics also took issue with the process used to bring the revised legislation forward.

Dummy bills, also known as generic or emergency bills, can be used a vehicle to revive stalled legislation, often with substantial changes. And the bill approved Friday was the second such bill to be brought forward on the issue.

The other such bill, House Bill 227, was shelved by House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who said it would not move forward before the 30-day legislative session ends Feb. 17.

For their part, industry leaders say they can comply with the emission standards, which are in line with — and in some aspects exceed — federal standards.

“The environmental standard is very high,” said Justin Campbell, the vice president for power and transmission for Tallgrass Energy. “It requires a very low level of greenhouse gas emissions, which go down over time. But we’ve taken a hard look at it, and we expect to meet those standards.”

Tallgrass is a natural gas pipeline operator that’s partnering with Texas-based Newpoint Gas LLC on a $600 million project to convert the coal-fired Escalante Generating Station near Grants, which shut down in 2020, into a hydrogen-based power plant.

The partners would source natural gas feedstock from the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico to make hydrogen at the Escalante facility, and then use the hydrogen to run the plant’s turbine generators to provide “clean” electricity to utilities.

The Escalante project would generate 500 construction jobs and 60 full-time jobs, Campbell told lawmakers Friday. He also said the hydrogen industry could eventually create between five to 10 times more jobs than that amount.

Elimination of state tax incentives from the hydrogen bill have no impact on the Escalante project, said Newpoint Gas CEO Wiley Rhodes. Rather, the partners are relying of the federal government’s 45Q subsidy program, which pays companies $50 for every ton of carbon dioxide that they permanently store in certified underground wells.

The Escalante plant would use carbon capture technology to trap the CO2 emitted during hydrogen production, and then pump the carbon to a nearby storage site in the San Juan Basin.

“That federal subsidy justifies the project at Escalante,” Rhodes told the. Journal. “45Q would also support a potential expansion of hydrogen production to other sites in southeastern New Mexico.”

The bill does, however, include one critical legal component for Escalante — the addition of “clean hydrogen” to New Mexico’s Renewable Energy Act.

That would allow local utilities and electric cooperatives to purchase Escalante’s hydrogen-based electricity as a legitimate “clean” fuel as they strive to comply with the state’s Energy Transition Act, which requires all public utilities to convert their grids to 100% non-carbon generation by 2045.