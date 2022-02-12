Ice Wolves have come up big with goaltender from Hungary

With just four player slots allocated to international players, New Mexico Ice Wolves coach Phil Fox has to come up big on each and every one.

He certainly did last season when he took a chance on a young, relatively undersized and fairly unknown goaltender from Budapest, Hungary.

And while Beni Halasz began to show some promise toward the end of last season, it has been this season that he has had a true breakout performance, justifying Fox’s decision.

“The year that we were recruiting Beni, he sent me a video of his highlights,” Fox recalled. “He was the one goalie who sent me a video of him actually getting scored on. I was looking up his stats and box scores for all his games. This kid was seeing 50 shots a night, and he wasn’t on a very good team. He was losing, didn’t have the best won-loss record or anything like that, but I loved the way he played. And I saw the way he competed.”

The way Halasz, 20, has competed has been on another level as he has put together a solid 19-7 mark. Entering Friday’s play, he has led the Ice Wolves to a first-place tie in the South Division of the North American Hockey League, a developmental league for players seeking college and pro opportunities.

Friday night, New Mexico began a three-game home series with Amarillo, followed by three in El Paso next weekend, marking six games against the division’s bottom teams in the standings. Halasz has a 1.95 goals-against norm and 92.9 save percentage, both second in the league.

“I think that, knowing the best team is in front of me and the best D corps in the whole league, has given me the confidence to play my game, play the puck, play the rebounds the way I play,” he said of his success this season. “And also, I know I can trust my coaches and players, too.”

What’s more, his confident play has opened up the ice for the rest of the team, Fox said.

“It allows our (defense) to really use their potential to the fullest,” he said. “It allows them to maybe take this rush with the puck. They’re the ones starting the rush and knowing if it didn’t work out and you’re not back right away, you got somebody in the net that can definitely save pucks and give you chance to win every single night. Having that solid foundation in the back has definitely uplifted our D.”

The Ice Wolves, in their third season, are striving for their first playoff appearance, and Halasz’s play has gone a long way to making that possible. But the team wants more than just a playoff appearance, he said.

“It would be huge for all of us, the players and Albuquerque and for the Ice Wolves itself,” Halasz said. “I think we can just take New Mexico hockey to the next level with that, and that’s a huge motivation for all of us.”

Although he stands a bit under 6 feet, he has lofty goals of earning a Division I college scholarship – something that appears more and more likely – and eventually playing in the NHL.

To do so, Halasz said, he must continue to show that his size is not a factor in ability to stop pucks.

“I think with my positioning, I look like I am playing at 6-4,” he said. “I can use my feet to cover more of the net. And reading the game. Even though I’m small compared to other goalies, I still look big in net because of my positioning and reading the game. That’s two things that I’m better at this year.”

Additionally, Halasz has a quickness and grit to his game that cannot be overlooked, Fox said, which should help him be successful as he moves up.

“He’d make this save, using his athletics and desperation and he’d be able to go across and make the save on the other side,” the coach said. “For me, as a coach, you want to recruit goalies that have that competitive effort. The first shot probably isn’t going to go in but it’s how they handle themselves on the second and third shot that’s important and he does a great job of that.”

Saturday

Amarillo Wranglers at New Mexico Ice Wolves, Outpost Ice Arenas, 6:30 p.m. Also, Sunday at 2 p.m.