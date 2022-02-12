Rick Wright: 49ers’ comeback years ago made ex-Aggie’s experience less than Super

Out of near-total boredom, a masterpiece broke out.

That was Super Bowl XXIII, the last time the Cincinnati Bengals participated in The Big One.

And for former New Mexico State Aggie Leo Barker, a Bengals nickel linebacker and a participating eyewitness to the late-game San Francisco 49ers artistry of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, the portrait was less beautiful than painful.

Back when newspapers had money, the Albuquerque Journal – in the person of me – covered Super Bowls XVII through XXIV. Direct New Mexico connections were relatively few, and as SB XXIII in Miami approached, I’d looked forward to talking with Barker.

In turn, he was more than happy to talk with a New Mexico reporter, even one from Loboland.

The Bengals, he said, cared not a whit about their status as 7-point underdogs against the 49ers.

“The way I look at it,” he said, “It’s still just 60 minutes of football. Both sides know how to play football.

“Both sides know the importance of the game. And we’ve won 14 games this year, so we know how to win. Forty-five guys against 45 guys – that’s all it boils down to.”

Barker’s background was unique, in that he was (and maybe still is) the only NFL player who played his prep football in Panama. His coach there at Cristobal Colon High School, J.D. Bryant, was from Las Cruces. That’s the connection that brought him to NMSU, where he made 378 tackles for the Aggies from 1979-82.

Barker was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL Draft. By 1988, he was firmly established as a nickel linebacker. He acknowledged in a game-week interview, though, that he longed to be an every-down player.

“There’s a quiet frustration,” he said. “But I’m very thankful for the time I do get to play. It’s a lot better than not playing at all, that’s for sure.”

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, the classic game began.

What some may not remember is that the first half, far from classic, was an out-and-out snooze fest: 49ers 3, Bengals 3, a half of football notable only for the horrific injury suffered by Cincinnati defensive lineman Tim Krumrie.

I recall that as I sat in a section of the stands designated for media deemed just lucky to be there, I struggled to come up with “how boring was it” lines to use in my column.

By game’s end, those lines were forgotten. If you’re of age, you’ll never forget.

Down 16-13 with 3 minutes 20 seconds left in the game, Montana took over.

Five Montana passes and a couple of Roger Craig runs gave the 49ers a first down at the Cincinnati 35-yard line. But after an incompletion, San Francisco was flagged for a 10-yard illegal man downfield penalty on second down.

At that point, Barker said afterward, “I thought maybe we had them.”

They did not.

Promptly, Montana hit Rice for 27 yards and a first down at the 18. Two plays later – exactly when it was that Montana spotted John Candy in the stands, I’m not sure – he found John Taylor for the game-winning TD.

The Niners had left Boomer Esiason all of 34 seconds, but the Bengals went nowhere. San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16.

Afterward, Barker was nowhere near as eager to talk as on the previous Friday.

“Can you wait until after I take a shower?” he asked, no doubt hoping the answer was no. But when he returned, I was still there.

It was such a helpless feeling, he said, having been on the field for the entirety of that final 49ers drive and, while contributing two tackles, seeing it all slip away.

“That’s what it came down to,” he said. “It wasn’t enough. We weren’t good enough. We couldn’t stop them when it counted.”

Barker played three more years, all with Cincinnati, then retired. He’s now an assistant football coach (linebackers) at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia.

Super Bowl XXIII, it turned out, was Barker’s only shot at pro football’s pinnacle.

Accordingly, Joe Burrow might look and play like the second coming of Tom Brady. But he and his Bengals teammates should not assume they’ll see another Super Bowl – other than on television.