Lobos women can deal out Nevada with a Saturday win in Reno

The race for first place in this season’s Mountain West women’s basketball race may well go down to the wire.

It may also be a two-horse race.

The University of New Mexico Lobos can all but assure that either UNLV or UNM will win the league’s regular-season crown on Saturday. The Lobos (20-6, 11-2) visit third-place Nevada (15-8, 7-4) with an opportunity to effectively deal the Wolf Pack out of the title chase.

With a win, UNM would lead Nevada by three games in the loss column and hold a tiebreaker advantage with four regular-season games remaining. If the Wolf Pack prevails, second-place UNM’s lead is just one game in the loss column and Nevada holds the tiebreaker edge. Saturday’s game is the only meeting between the teams this season.

“We’re going to get their best shot, that’s for sure,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “Nevada plays well at home and this is a big game for them. It’s important for both teams.”

The Lobos are trying to keep the pressure on MWC-leading UNLV (19-4, 11-1) as both teams come down the season’s final stretch. The Rebels host San Diego State on Saturday.

But Bradbury’s focus is entirely on Nevada, which is 10-3 at the Lawlor Events Center.

“They seem to shoot really well there,” Bradbury said. “Maybe they’re more comfortable, I don’t know, but they play well at home and they’re always physical. We have to match that.”

UNM did an effective job against a physical opponent in Wednesday’s 72-57 home win over Air Force, countering the Falcons’ inside game by attacking the basket off the dribble and pushing the pace when possible. Point guard LaTora Duff scored a career-best 25 points and the Lobos amassed a 23-5 advantage in fast-break points.

Nevada is a bit more willing to play at a fast tempo and will look to attack behind talented guard Da’ja Hamilton. But if a quick strike does not present itself, the Wolf Pack will slow things down.

“Keeping their guards in front of us is a priority,” Bradbury said, “and we have to fight for rebounds. We’re not going to outrebound many people, but if we can get enough to play in transition and keep the game moving, we’ll have a better chance to win.”

UNM’s last two games illustrate Bradbury’s point. Wyoming racked up a 43-24 rebounding advantage in a 60-59 win over the Lobos last week. Air Force finished with a 40-35 edge on the boards in Wednesday’s game.

INJURY UPDATE: UNM freshman Viané Cumber underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus and will not play again this season, Bradbury said. Cumber injured her knee during warmups prior to the Lobos’ home win over Colorado State on Feb. 2.

Cumber, a Sandia High school alum who averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games, is expected to be ready in time for summer workouts.

“You hate to see things like this, especially late in the season,” Bradbury said.

RECORD STREAK: With a pair of 3-pointers versus Air Force, LaTascya Duff broke UNM’s program record of consecutive games with at least one 3. She has hit a 3-pointer in 28 straight games dating to last season. The previous record was held by Ahlise Hurst, who converted a 3-pointer in 27 straight games from 2019-20 to last season.