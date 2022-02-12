 Aggie men are slim favorites Saturday at Utah Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Aggie men are slim favorites Saturday at Utah Valley

By ABQJournal News Staff

Johnny McCants fires up a shot for New Mexico State on Thursday at Dixie State. (Courtesy of NMSU)

OREM, Utah — The New Mexico State men’s sterling overall record (20-3), road mark (7-1) and first-place standing in Western Athletic Conference basketball figure to come under fire Saturday at Utah Valley.

At 10-1 in the WAC, the Aggies hold a game lead over Seattle University (18-6, 9-2). Utah Valley (15-8, 6-5) is a narrow 1½-point underdogs for Saturday’s tip (2 p.m., ESPN+ streaming, 99.5 FM in Las Cruces).

On Thursday, NMSU started its Utah road swimg by overcoming 18 turnovers with 53-percent (8 of 15) shooting on 3s to collect a 77-69 win at Dixie State. Teddy Allen scored 20 points and Jabari Rice had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

UVU boasts one of the nation’s best under-the-rader talents in redshirt sophomore Fardaws Aimaq — known as “The Big Maple” around Orem, Utah, and the nation — who leads Division I hoops in double-doubles (20) and defensive rebounds (10.13) per game. He chips in 18.9 points per game as well, third most in the WAC.

The Aggies are off to their sixth-best start in history through 23 games, last eclipsed by the 21-2 bolt out of the game five seasons ago.

NMSU WOMEN: Coming off an eventful triple-overtime home win Thursday over Dixie State, the Aggies (9-12, 5-6 WAC) hosts Utah Valley (10-12, 5-6) at noon at the Pan Am Center.

In addition to the 15 minutes of extra play Thursday, NMSU waited out a long delay between the third and fourth quarters when a fire alarm in the steam room area of the facility forced an evacuation.

Utah Valley, last season’s WAC representative in the NCAA Tournament, is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season, ending a two-game losing skid with a 58-50 victory at Grand Canyon.

 


