Softball openers: Lobos win in Tucson, Aggies hammered

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico softball team opened 2022 with a 3-2 win Friday over Oregon State at the Candrea Classic invitational tournament.

The Lobos rode the complete-game, 10-strikeout performance from Indiana transfer Amber Linton in her Lobo debut. She allowed six hits. The Lobos got RBI singles from Andrea Howard, Reyan Tuck and Leslie Romero.

UNM returns to action Saturday at 10:30 a.m. vs. Southern Utah. Looming for UNM Sunday are games against No. 2 Alabama and No. 9 Arizona, the host.

TEXAS STATE 10, NMSU 2 (5 inn.): In Las Cruces, New Mexico State was run-ruled in its season opener. The Aggies play the Bobcats again Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.