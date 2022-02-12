 Lobos have no problem with Northern New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos have no problem with Northern New Mexico

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team defeated NAIA program Northern New Mexico 78-46 Friday night at the Pit.

The pairing was recently arranged to give the Lobos a game this week as they head into the busy part of the reshuffled Mountain West Conference schedule next week.

The Lobos improved to 10-14 overall. NNMC remains at 12-3; this game is an exhibition for them.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene and filing a game story as well as his online-specific Emptying the Notebook column for tomorrow. Also check out the Journal’s print edition for the coverage.

 


