Lobos have no problem with Northern New Mexico

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team defeated NAIA program Northern New Mexico 78-46 Friday night at the Pit.

The pairing was recently arranged to give the Lobos a game this week as they head into the busy part of the reshuffled Mountain West Conference schedule next week.

The Lobos improved to 10-14 overall. NNMC remains at 12-3; this game is an exhibition for them.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene and filing a game story as well as his online-specific Emptying the Notebook column for tomorrow. Also check out the Journal’s print edition for the coverage.