 'From Sundevils to SoFi' - Albuquerque Journal

‘From Sundevils to SoFi’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Española native Santiago Alberto is the musical director of the Mariachi Rams, which is the official mariachi group for the Los Angeles Rams. (Courtesy of Santiago Alberto)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Santiago Alberto’s life has been a whirlwind the past two weeks.

The 2011 Española Valley High School graduate is the musical director for Mariachi Rams – the official mariachi of the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, the nine-member group will take part in the NFL’s biggest event as the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been a lot of fun and really busy,” Alberto said during a break from a press tour. “Since the Rams’ last game at the NFC championship, it’s been nonstop interviews with TV and radio.”

This includes a coming interview with GQ focusing on the official mariachi traje (suit), which features royal blue and gold.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was so taken by the mariachi group that he had his own traje made to join them for a few games.

The Mariachi Rams was started in 2019 and Alberto, who plays the vihuela, is one of the original members.

He said the Rams reached out to the musical director of Mariachi Sol de México to take part in some games.

“His group couldn’t do it,” Alberto said. “He told them he could form a special group just for them. We got the group together and we became the first official mariachi group for an NFL team.”

Alberto and the Mariachi Rams practiced once a week during the season. The group performs between quarters during home games.

The group performed at the NFC Championship on Jan. 30.

“We were all super excited to play there and the crowd was crazy,” he said. “There were 70,000 people going crazy. It was quite the experience.”

In the three years since its inception, Alberto said the fans have begun to embrace the Mariachi Rams.

“It’s fun to see how excited people get when the mariachis come out to play,” he said. “For the Super Bowl, we’re going to perform in the preshow.”

Being a part of the Mariachi Rams is just the latest chapter in Alberto’s musical journey. He’s been making a name for himself in the world of mariachi for years thanks in part to mentors like his godfather Juan Gabriel.

“When I was growing up, he had a ranch in Santa Fe and we’d spend time at his ranch,” Alberto said. “I was always into music. As I got older, I found a path to mariachi, and Juan Gabriel and I would jam together. He’d give me tips and advice. I showed him some of my recordings and he would give his feedback. He was known for composing, and I learned from him (until his death in 2016).”

Alberto has been living in Los Angeles for six years now, and when he’s not performing, he teaches mariachi at local schools.

He admits to butterflies when he performs. “Once the adrenaline starts going, it changes the game,” he said. “It can carry you all the way through the performance. The more we’ve done performances with the team, the more comfortable we’ve all gotten with it.”

He’s proud of his journey within music and is ready to be on a national stage.

“It’s amazing to think that I’ve gone from the Española Valley mariachi band to the LA Rams,” he said.

“From Sundevils to SoFi, it’s been a wild ride.”

Sunday
Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., NBC


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'From Sundevils to SoFi'
ABQnews Seeker
Española Valley grad leads the Los ... Española Valley grad leads the Los Angeles Rams' official mariachi into the Super Bowl
2
'Here we are again'
ABQnews Seeker
State Police supervisor injured in East ... State Police supervisor injured in East Mountains shootout
3
Retooled NM hydrogen bill still alive as session nears ...
ABQnews Seeker
A slimmed-down hydrogen energy bill is ... A slimmed-down hydrogen energy bill is headed to the full House with just five days left in this year's 30-day legislative session. After several ...
4
423K board city buses in first ‘zero-fare’ month
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's bus system recorded nearly 423,000 ... Albuquerque's bus system recorded nearly 423,000 passengers during its first month as a zero-fare operation, according to new data from the city — numbers ...
5
NM exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 infections
ABQnews Seeker
The number of new COVID-19 infections ... The number of new COVID-19 infections continued to decline, tallying 1,127 on Friday, suggesting New Mexico remains on the downward side of the omicron ...
6
House adopts bill to toughen penalty for second-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation that would allow stiffer penalties ... Legislation that would allow stiffer penalties for second-degree murder and give prosecutors more time to bring charges won House approval 66-0 on Friday as ...
7
Senate endorses bill requiring $15 hourly minimum wage for ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would establish a $15 ... New Mexico would establish a $15 hourly minimum wage for state workers and public school employees under a bill approved Friday in the state ...
8
Beloved Burque BBQ joint closing its kitchen
ABQnews Seeker
While Quarters BBQ on Yale is ... While Quarters BBQ on Yale is closing, its bar and the liquor store portion of the company will remain open.
9
House OKs bill to support teaching Native languages
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal intended to boost the ... A proposal intended to boost the pay of educators certified to teach Native American languages and culture won approval 63-0 in the state House ...