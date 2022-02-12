‘From Sundevils to SoFi’

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Santiago Alberto’s life has been a whirlwind the past two weeks.

The 2011 Española Valley High School graduate is the musical director for Mariachi Rams – the official mariachi of the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, the nine-member group will take part in the NFL’s biggest event as the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been a lot of fun and really busy,” Alberto said during a break from a press tour. “Since the Rams’ last game at the NFC championship, it’s been nonstop interviews with TV and radio.”

This includes a coming interview with GQ focusing on the official mariachi traje (suit), which features royal blue and gold.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was so taken by the mariachi group that he had his own traje made to join them for a few games.

The Mariachi Rams was started in 2019 and Alberto, who plays the vihuela, is one of the original members.

He said the Rams reached out to the musical director of Mariachi Sol de México to take part in some games.

“His group couldn’t do it,” Alberto said. “He told them he could form a special group just for them. We got the group together and we became the first official mariachi group for an NFL team.”

Alberto and the Mariachi Rams practiced once a week during the season. The group performs between quarters during home games.

The group performed at the NFC Championship on Jan. 30.

“We were all super excited to play there and the crowd was crazy,” he said. “There were 70,000 people going crazy. It was quite the experience.”

In the three years since its inception, Alberto said the fans have begun to embrace the Mariachi Rams.

“It’s fun to see how excited people get when the mariachis come out to play,” he said. “For the Super Bowl, we’re going to perform in the preshow.”

Being a part of the Mariachi Rams is just the latest chapter in Alberto’s musical journey. He’s been making a name for himself in the world of mariachi for years thanks in part to mentors like his godfather Juan Gabriel.

“When I was growing up, he had a ranch in Santa Fe and we’d spend time at his ranch,” Alberto said. “I was always into music. As I got older, I found a path to mariachi, and Juan Gabriel and I would jam together. He’d give me tips and advice. I showed him some of my recordings and he would give his feedback. He was known for composing, and I learned from him (until his death in 2016).”

Alberto has been living in Los Angeles for six years now, and when he’s not performing, he teaches mariachi at local schools.

He admits to butterflies when he performs. “Once the adrenaline starts going, it changes the game,” he said. “It can carry you all the way through the performance. The more we’ve done performances with the team, the more comfortable we’ve all gotten with it.”

He’s proud of his journey within music and is ready to be on a national stage.

“It’s amazing to think that I’ve gone from the Española Valley mariachi band to the LA Rams,” he said.

“From Sundevils to SoFi, it’s been a wild ride.”

Sunday

Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., NBC