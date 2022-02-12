Prep basketball roundup: Volcano Vista teams, Highland girls get big wins

Volcano Vista’s boys clinched a regular-season district championship without even playing. So did Highland’s girls, but the Hornets did it on the floor.

La Cueva’s boys and Volcano Vista’s girls took huge steps toward their own district titles on a busy Friday night of prep basketball in the metro area.

Cleveland’s 54-43 boys victory Friday over Atrisco Heritage locked up first place for the idle Hawks, as the second-place Jaguars (17-6, 4-3) lost their third league game this week.

At Cleveland, eighth-grader Remy Albrecht came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points for the Storm (12-12, 2-4 in 1-5A), and he sparked a 11-0, second-quarter run for Cleveland that put it ahead for good against Atrisco Heritage.

Volcano Vista is 6-0 in district.

La Cueva’s boys went into Sandia and beat the Matadors 60-52 in a matchup of one-loss teams in District 2-5A.

The Bears (18-3, 6-1) made 6 of their 7 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter as they pulled away in the final eight minutes to beat the Matadors (14-8, 6-2).

“I thought we took good shots and I thought we moved the ball,” La Cueva coach Brian Joyce said. “We really trusted each other and shared the ball.”

Junior guard Exodus Ayers had a team-best 18 points for the Bears.

“We just had to dig in defensively, get stops (in the fourth quarter),” said Ayers. “… Our guys stepped up big tonight.”

The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter and was 30-30 at halftime. Sandia made its final five 3-point attempts of the second quarter, including three in a row over the final 2:20. Sean Johnson’s shot from distance at the halftime buzzer tied the game.

Isaiah Detetclaw’s 3-pointer for La Cueva late in the third quarter put the Bears in front 46-43. Gabe Trujillo had the Bears’ first six of the fourth quarter as they led 52-45. And a game-clinching 3-pointer by Josiah Guliford made it a 10-point lead (55-45) with 1:19 to go.

“I think we withstood the energy and emotion of the crowd,” Joyce said. “(And) our defense really turned it up and made it more difficult for them to take shots.”

Guliford and Trujillo both scored 12 points for La Cueva. Johnson, who didn’t play in the first district meeting against the Bears, led all scorers with 23 points.

La Cueva closes the regular season with three games next week, two of them against Eldorado.

GIRLS: At Volcano Vista, the top-ranked Hawks routed visiting Cleveland 66-33 in a matchup of the top two teams in 1-5A.

Volcano Vista (22-0, 6-0) has a two-game lead in 1-5A against Cleveland (15-9, 4-2) with two games remaining for each. The Hawks need only to win one of their final two games to clinch the regular-season title, as they have swept the Storm.

Highland defeated St. Pius 66-41 on Friday night, as the Hornets (17-5, 6-0) won district for a fourth consecutive season.

Highland coach Lonnie Neal said it was the first time the girls basketball program had won four straight district titles.

Deniece Ryan had 23 points to lead Highland. Junior shooting guard Aaliyah Nevarez added 21 points, including 7 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Highland shot 68 percent from the arc, and 66 percent from the floor.

“Our shot selection was really good tonight,” Neal said. “If we get this type of 3-point shooting down, we’re gonna be a hard out (in the postseason).”

At Sandia, La Cueva (18-4, 6-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-45 victory over Sandia (13-9, 2-6) as the girls varsity game preceded the boys.

The regular season ends a week from Saturday.

Gary Herron from the Rio Rancho Observer contributed to this story.