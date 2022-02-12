 Man stole $50K in sunglasses, warrant says - Albuquerque Journal

Man stole $50K in sunglasses, warrant says

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Isaiah Martinez (MDC)

Authorities say a man stole more than $50,000 in sunglasses in 11 robberies over three months around Albuquerque, sometimes leading a duo or team of thieves during the brazen heists.

Isaiah Martinez, 28, is charged with four counts of shoplifting between $500 and $2,500, seven counts of shoplifting between $2,500 and $20,000, and one count of battery.

The state Attorney General’s Office issued a warrant on Tuesday for Martinez’s arrest.

His criminal history includes arrests for shoplifting and drug possession, namely heroin, and more recently, fentanyl pills.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Between October and November 2021, loss prevention officers from Luxottica, the parent company of Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, identified Martinez as the man who had stolen “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of glasses from their stores when they found him selling the glasses on Facebook Marketplace.

“Following this identification, Martinez continued to commit theft after theft,” according to the affidavit.

Between Oct. 31 and Jan. 27, agents documented 11 robberies allegedly committed by Martinez, most of them at the Sunglass Hut at Coronado Center.

Agents say Martinez started the robberies alone and in the first incident shoved a female security guard when she tried to stop him. Later, he brought along an accomplice in multiple robberies and in one incident had three men and a woman join him in clearing the shelves of expensive eyewear as employees and a security guard watched, authorities said.

Martinez allegedly stole anywhere from $580 to $11,079 in glasses at a time, with an “average haul” of $4,000.

“Over the course of the incidents… Martinez criminal progression is clearly visible,” according to the affidavit.

In the first robbery, agents say he was “visibly nervous” and pacing but by his sixth robbery “appears confident” and leads a “team of thieves.”

Agents say the spree accounted for 40% of Luxottica’s losses in New Mexico and, although others participated, Martinez “appears to be the leader” and “common denominator” in the thefts.

“Martinez has demonstrated that he will threaten, push and even struggle with anyone, even women, who challenge him,” according to the affidavit.


