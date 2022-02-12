House works overnight, passing bills on violence intervention, economic development

SANTA FE — The state House worked through the night Friday and early Saturday, passing bills that would establish a violence intervention program, make it a crime to threaten a judge and create a council to help local governments obtain grants.

Each bill now heads to the Senate.

The evening floor session in the House began about 8:30 p.m. after what had already been a full day of committee hearings and an afternoon floor session. It end up stretching beyond 6 a.m. Saturday as fresh snow covered the Capitol grounds.

The late hours drew barbed remarks in debate.

“Why you’d want to be awake at this hour, I don’t know,” Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, said about 2:30 a.m. as lawmakers debated an economic development financing measure.

Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque, suggested it was Republicans who caused the late hour by dragging out debate, even on bills they largely supported.

“I volunteered to stay here all night because there is important work for us to be doing,” she said. “I’m happy to stay up 24 hours.”

The unusually late night came as the 30-day session enters its final stretch. Lawmakers must adjourn at noon Thursday.

Any bill that doesn’t make it through both chambers by the deadline will die.

It was slow-going for much of the night as Republicans — heavily outnumbered by Democrats — engaged in lengthy debate, even on some bills that ultimately won overwhelming approval.

The House typically permits three hours of debate per bill, and the overnight debates lasted up to about 2 1/2 hours.

Consuming time is a strategy often employed by a minority party to limit the number of bills the majority can pass during a time-limited session.

One of the longest debates of the night centered on House Bill 96, which would establish a statewide violence intervention program modeled on a pilot program in Albuquerque.

The program seeks to intervene with victims of violence who are likely to retaliate with their own violence. The goal is to interrupt the cycle of violence.

Republicans questioned whether it would be an effective strategy.

It ultimately passed 44-20.

Late nights aren’t necessarily unusual, and they have happened under Democratic and Republican majorities.

In 2016, when Republicans held a majority, the House voted to reinstate the death penalty after an overnight debate that ended before 6 a.m. The bill didn’t become law, as the Senate didn’t take it up.

It’s more typical for the House to wrap up its work each night well before midnight. Thursday night’s session, for example, ended at 11 p.m.

Republicans noted early Saturday that the overnight debate and voting happened when few people were watching.

The House wrapped up its work Saturday at 6:07 a.m. The chamber’s first committees were set to begin at 9, less than three hours later.

Among the action late Friday or early Saturday was passage of:

— House Bill 99, making it a crime to threaten judges or their families, on a 59-7 vote after about 70 minutes of debate and procedural motions.

— House Bill 62, creating a Grants Opportunity Council, on a 65-1 vote after an hour on the agenda item.

— House Bill 7, establishing an Opportunity Enterprise Act to promote economic development, on a 36-28 vote after about 2 1/2 hours dedicated to the item. It would be supported by a $70 million appropriation to set up a fund that could make low- or no-interest loans for economic development projects.

— House Bill 119, adjusting funding distributions for school capital improvements, on a 62-0 vote after about 30 minutes on the item.

— House Bill 73, adjusting pension rules to provide more incentive for retired educators to return to work, on an 62-1 after about 40 minutes on the item.