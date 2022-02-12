 AP PHOTOS: COVID-19 tests at Olympics not just for people - Albuquerque Journal

AP PHOTOS: COVID-19 tests at Olympics not just for people

By Associated Press

BEIJING — It’s not just people inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble who are getting tested for COVID-19. Workers in hazmat suits are also swabbing door handles, elevator buttons, couches and ATM machines, though health experts say surfaces pose little risk for spreading the virus.

It’s all part of the elaborate protocols to prevent the spread of the virus at the Games that also include limiting the movement of athletes and others to dedicated Olympic locations and daily testing for everyone inside that “closed loop” of sites.

The sight of workers testing surfaces might be surprising for many international visitors, since health experts say the virus spreads mainly through the air when infected people talk, cough or sneeze. They note the virus can’t survive or multiply on surfaces.

Still, Deb Fuller, a virus expert at the University of Washington, says the testing could be another way to determine if the virus is getting the bubble. She notes studies have shown that traces of dead virus can linger in rooms where infected people have stayed.

“They may be testing the surfaces as a marker for whether virus was in the air recently,” she said.

If that’s the case, she notes the limitations of the testing. A positive result might indicate where infected people might’ve been. But negative results couldn’t rule out the possibility, since workers could have just missed the spot that got sneezed or coughed on.

Alternately, Fuller says the testing could be for show or habit, with some places still being more cautious about spread from surfaces.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State Police supervisor shot, injured in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are searching for a man ... Authorities are searching for a man and woman involved in incident
2
Hydrogen bill stays alive in slimmer form
ABQnews Seeker
Revived legislation advances despite environmental critics Revived legislation advances despite environmental critics
3
'From Sundevils to SoFi'
ABQnews Seeker
Española Valley grad leads the Los ... Española Valley grad leads the Los Angeles Rams' official mariachi into the Super Bowl
4
Senate endorses bill requiring $15 hourly minimum wage for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Backers said Friday the move could ... Backers said Friday the move could help state government and sc
5
House adopts bill to toughen penalty for second-degree murder ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would also eliminate statute of ... Proposal would also eliminate statute of limitations for charge
6
State exceeds 500K total COVID-19 infections
ABQnews Seeker
Number of new cases declines after ... Number of new cases declines after record daily high in January
7
If you love love, let it show -- it's ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Valentine's thing has evolved,' Lonnie ... 'The Valentine's thing has evolved,' Lonnie Anderson says. 'I'm like the curator now, not in charge of it.'
8
Man stole $50K in sunglasses, warrant says
ABQnews Seeker
Officers from Sunglass Hut's parent company ... Officers from Sunglass Hut's parent company identified alleged thief
9
423K ride buses in 1st 'zero-fare' month
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ's no-payment model will run throughout ... ABQ's no-payment model will run throughout 2022
10
House backs constitutional amendment on utility services
ABQnews Seeker
Change would allow public money to ... Change would allow public money to connect individual homes to water, internet