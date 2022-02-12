Identity historically has always been part of SCOTUS picks

During the confirmation hearings for G. Harrold Carswell, one of President Richard Nixon’s doomed Supreme Court nominees, the Nebraska Sen. Roman Hruska rose to respond to the charge that Carswell, a sitting federal judge, had proved himself a mediocrity.

“There are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers,” Hruska argued. “They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they? We can’t have all Brandeises, Frankfurters and Cardozos.”

Hruska’s wish has been amply fulfilled in recent decades. But it’s worth noting that the legal titans he extolled were all Jewish.

The Supreme Court never had a Jewish justice until 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson appointed Louis Brandeis. (As if to balance it out, one of Wilson’s other high courts picks was the antisemite James McReynolds.)

Then, in 1932, President Franklin Roosevelt appointed Benjamin Cardozo, giving the court its second Jewish justice.

When Cardozo died in office, he was replaced by Felix Frankfurter, who was replaced by Arthur Goldberg, who was replaced by Abe Fortas. Theirs was “the Jewish seat.”

When Fortas resigned in disgrace, his replacement was named by President Nixon, whose feelings about Jews have been recorded elsewhere, including on his own White House tapes. For the next 24 years, there was again no Jewish justice.

Sometimes you’ll hear references to a comparable “Catholic seat,” but that history is a little more complicated. For its first century of existence, the U.S. Supreme Court had exactly one Catholic justice, Roger Taney, a crony of President Andrew Jackson. And Taney was actually rejected by the Senate the first time he was nominated.

Maybe religion had something to do with his rejection, but Taney also trailed the sulfurous stink of corruption into the Senate chambers. (For details, see David Grimstad’s article “Robbing the Poor to Aid the Rich: Roger B. Taney and the Bank of Maryland Swindle.”)

But when the legendary Chief Justice John Marshall died in office, Jackson nominated Taney again. This time, as the Oxford Companion to the Supreme Court blandly reports, “after an executive session in which no records were kept,” the Senate confirmed him.

The details of the backroom deal have never been ferreted out. Taney’s pliability, we can only surmise, gave certain senators something to work with.

That was 1835. Nearly 60 years passed before another Catholic was named to the Supreme Court, when the Confederate veteran and Louisiana Sen. Edward Douglass White took his seat. White, the son of an enslaver, became an architect of southern apartheid. He bore a striking resemblance to Foghorn Leghorn, which may not be coincidental.

In 1898 Joseph McKenna joined him on the high court, which for 23 years had two Catholic justices. Sadly, McKenna developed dementia while still in active service. The same cruel fate has befallen other serving justices, including Robert Grier, Nathan Clifford, Stephen J. Field and William O. Douglas (that we know about).

After McKenna was finally coaxed into retiring, the court never again had more than one Catholic justice at a time until Antonin Scalia joined William Brennan in 1986.

Twice during the intervening years the court’s sole Catholic justice was replaced by a fellow Catholic, suggesting a conscious pattern (Pierce Butler was succeeded by Frank Murphy, Sherman Minton by Brennan), but there were gaps, too, which makes it a bit misleading to speak of a “Catholic seat.” Rather, it was a soft quota and hard maximum.

We don’t know whether or not there will be a Hispanic seat, since Sonia Sotomayor was the first Hispanic to serve on the court and she’s still there.

Cardozo’s forebears were Sephardic Jews from Portugal, so it’s sometimes claimed he was Hispanic, as well, but I’ve seen nothing to suggest he considered himself Portuguese American.

There’s an African American seat, too, of course. Not even his most ardent admirers would deny that Clarence Thomas’s race influenced President George H.W. Bush’s decision to choose him to replace Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice.

Then we get to the non-Hispanic white male Protestant seat. Or rather seats. For most of the first 200 years of the Supreme Court’s history, at least six and up to 10 seats were set aside for this one particular identity group.

All that has changed in the present century, when the number of Catholics, Jews and women on the court reached all-time highs (six, three and three, respectively). As a natural consequence, the number of seats set aside for non-Hispanic white Protestant males hit an all-time low (zero, briefly, and one currently).

There has never been a time in American history when a president choosing a nominee for the Supreme Court didn’t take into consideration the nominee’s race, ethnicity, religion and gender.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.