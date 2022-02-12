 There's still time to enter the Journal's Top Workplaces program - Albuquerque Journal

There’s still time to enter the Journal’s Top Workplaces program

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexicans have two weeks left to nominate their workplaces to participate in the Journal’s 10th annual Top Workplaces program.

The program, which is free to participants, offers New Mexico employers the chance to take the pulse of their organization’s ability to hire and retain workers.

Nominations can be submitted through Feb. 25.

The survey measures all aspects of the workplace experience — leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits. Once a workplace is nominated, research firm Energage collects in-depth surveys from employees at participating workplaces, evaluates those employers, and presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state in three categories based on size.

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. Winners are recognized in a special edition of Business Outlook.

Parameters of the program are:

• Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible to participate.

• Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short, 24-question survey.

• Companies will be surveyed before March.

To nominate a workplace, go to abqjournal.com/nominate or call 505-288-3443.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces. After the results are finalized, employers may choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.


