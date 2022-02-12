ABQ climbing gym has seen growth mirror public’s awareness of sport

Prev 1 of 8 Next

While he generally embraces change, Bryan Pletta found that the changes precipitated by the early days of the pandemic were the most stressful he had ever experienced.

Stone Age Climbing Gym, the company he founded 23 years earlier, was in the middle of construction on a second facility and had about 45 people on payroll when they made the call to close down in March 2020.

“We didn’t really know what was going on,” Pletta said.

At that time, no one knew how long the closure would last or even how the virus was spread from person to person.

But knowing they didn’t want to let anyone go, Stone Age found work for their employees. Workers stripped the gym of its climbing holds, did a deep clean and set all new routes. They moved Stone Age’s entire retail shop online.

And they started phone banking. Members could not come to the facility on Culter NE in person, but Stone Age employees called them and asked them to consider maintaining their memberships anyway. They let members know the gym was not laying off its workers. They even put fitness and yoga classes online so people could access the gym remotely.

“I thought it worked pretty well,” Pletta said about phone banking. He guesses about 70% of members kept their membership active the first month of lockdown, although it did go down from there.

Grants from the city, state and federal government also helped the business stay afloat as it tried to pay the bills on not one, but two, locations.

The assistance was “really vital to keep our cash reserves available and be able to continue to operate and have our employees gainfully employed during that time,” Pletta said.

Gyms were allowed to reopen in June but under capacity restrictions. However, construction on Stone Age’s new facility on Alameda NE finished and it was ready for business in August, increasing the number of members they could serve at one time.

“In hindsight, it actually worked out OK that we had two gyms,” Pletta said.

The company had started in a 3,800-square-foot, 24-foot-high climbing gym built in a warehouse at Yale and Alexander. They expanded several times at that location before moving to their 24,000-square-foot space with 45-foot walls in Midtown in 2014 and building their custom 26,000-square-foot place in 2020. Along the way they added fitness classes, strength and cardio equipment, and 34 auto belays.

The expansions were necessary to meet the needs of their ever-growing customer base, Pletta said.

Except for the dip in 2020, membership growth has been slow but steady over the company’s two and a half decades. Pletta estimates the company had about 500 members in the late ’90s. They have around 4,000 members now which puts them ahead of where they were in 2019.

Stone Age also employs 58 workers, some full time and some part time.

“One of the key things that we’ve done throughout the history of the company is we’re always changing, always improving,” Pletta said. “We’re never staying the same.”

How have you seen the industry change in the decades you’ve been a part of it?

“Our reach is broader. I think climbing is more mainstream. So more people think about climbing as being something that they could do. … Now we have people walk in every day. It’s like ‘Oh, I saw you as I was driving down the street. Wanted to come in and check it out. What’s this all about?'”

How do you think that shift happened?

“It’s not that any one thing that just suddenly turned a switch but, you know, several things. Number one, just having more high profile and visible locations. I mean our Cutler location, you drive down I-40 — there’s 200,000 cars a day that just drive past. They’re like ‘Oh, there’s Stone Age Climbing Gym.’ So I mean, that’s been a big one. There’s definitely been more awareness in the last few years with nationally released movies. ‘The Dawn Wall.’ ‘Free Solo.’ Those things kind of created buzz for the sport on a national kind of level.

“And we’ve created systems that allow people to come in, quickly get a climbing experience. We have auto belays. Now, back when we first opened, there was nothing like that. You had to be an experienced climber and know how to use the ropes in order to come in and experience climbing. And we only had classes every so often. … If somebody walks in the door (now), we always have people on hand that can give them an auto belay orientation and in 20 minutes they can be on the wall climbing.”

What does business success mean to you? How do you measure it?

“The business has continued to grow every year. So we’re getting new climbers interested in the sport and becoming members of the gym. We’re creating an environment that makes people happy to come and that they feel like they have good value for their membership. So we’re turning people on to the sport and creating climbers. You know, of course, we are profitable. Last couple of years have been a little rough, but we are finally starting to turn a profit again coming out of the pandemic.”

What do you do to retain employees?

“We realize our employees are our most valuable asset. And so, we try and pay competitive wages. We treat them with respect. We try and give them opportunities for growth and to do different aspects of the job, if they have talent for it. … We’ve had really good retention over the years. I will say that, like everybody else, we’re in the middle of a lot of turmoil right now. And we are losing more staff than we ever have before, that are just reassessing their life and moving on to other parts of their life.”

Is there a lot involved with onboarding and training?

“Yeah, it’s a pretty complicated job actually. It takes probably most employees … about a month before they can really be scheduled to come in and work on their own and be productive. And I’d say it takes most people about three months to really learn the job. And then six months to really, you know, be a little bit more of a leader and be completely self-independent and firing on all cylinders.”

You talked about giving employees opportunities for growth and the ability to try other aspects of the job. What does that look like?

“Normally when we hire people in, we hire them in as customer service representatives. So they would work at our front desk, greet customers, do sales, do gym orientation and training. And then once they kind of get the basics of that and they’re able to do that, we will train them to be instructors so they can teach more advanced climbing classes for us. And then depending on their interests, there might be opportunities for coaching our youth programs or possibly for doing maintenance or route setting.”

Do most of your new hires have a lot of climbing experience when they start?

“We always hire climbers of some sort or another. We obviously like to hire climbers with more experience, but we at least want people that are excited about the sport and want to be part of the climbing community even before they came to work for us, right? So that’s a really important aspect. We want to have that passion for climbing.”

About the business

Business name: Stone Age Climbing Gym

Leaders: Husband and wife co-owners Bryan Pletta, president, and Cristina Radu

Industry: indoor climbing

Physical HQ address: 4130 Cutler NE, Albuquerque

Year established: 1997

Number of employees in year established: 5

Number of employees today: 58