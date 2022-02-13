Offer employer value when requesting a schedule change

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been with my company for four years. Now, I want to move across the country. My company doesn’t have a problem with us working remotely, but they do want us working very specific hours. If I move across the country, I would have to start work at 5 a.m. I really don’t want to do that. How do I make the case to my boss that starting at 8 a.m., three hours later in my new time zone, won’t compromise my contribution to the team? — Faye

J.T.: I would approach the conversation carefully. If your company has a written rule about this, it’s likely they’ve had past challenges with people working in different time zones and concluded it’s not workable. I would set up a one-on-one meeting with your boss and explore why the rule is in place and inquire if there might be any exceptions. Explain that you want to move across the country and that you were hoping there might be a way for you to start working a little bit later. Perhaps you’ll end up meeting in the middle and starting at 6:30 a.m. Then, over time, when they see that there’s no issue with your workload, you might request a shift to a bit later start. The key here is to respect their rules — doing so is the fastest way to earn the trust that will make them willing to bend the rules on your behalf.

DALE: Two thoughts: One, you might be able add to the case J.T. just described an additional justification: Think through how having someone working three hours later than the rest of the team might benefit the department. For instance, are there late requests from clients or other departments that come in? Second thought, and you’ll probably hate this idea, but you might just learn to love an early start, especially with no commute. Imagine being off at 1 or 2 p.m. every day — think of what you could do with those afternoons. You’d trade night for day. Not all bad.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss of five years recently left the company. Two weeks before he left, it was my annual performance review, and he told me I’d get a 20% pay increase. He told me it would take a month to process. Well, a month passed and no raise. So, I went to HR to inquire when it would show up. They told me that I’m not getting any raise because no performance review paperwork had been filed, and I would have to wait another year. I am furious. I contacted my old boss, and he swears he put the paperwork in. Who do I believe and what do I do? — Bianca

DALE: That hurts. And I’d move forward on the assumption that it’s just a misunderstanding. After all, I can’t see your old boss making up some phony raise. Why? Just to mess with you? No. Contact your old boss and ask for something in writing that you can take to HR.

J.T.: Even before that, go back and see if you have any emails that can act as a paper trail proving that you were promised this raise. If your boss messaged any congratulations or sent the details of when the raise would kick in, that can be used as evidence. If you don’t have anything like that, then I would try to sit down with HR and explain the situation you are in and see if there’s something they can do to at least provide an interim performance review and raise. I would encourage you to type up a list of all your accomplishments over the past year and how you’ve created additional value to justify a raise. Help them understand what you’ve accomplished, in spite of the fact that your boss is no longer there. I find it hard to believe that your company would not want to reward you for your hard work. But, if their final answer is no, then you may want to consider looking for a new job.

