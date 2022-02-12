 Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest - Albuquerque Journal

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

By Thomas Adamson / Associated Press

PARIS — Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy. “

Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic. Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed onto their vehicles in the middle of the road to create chaos.

Police handed out 300 tickets to motorists involved in the protest. Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central Parisian square.

Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires for people to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters tried to weave toward Paris from the north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers as they drove by. Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by traveling on local roads instead of the major highways leading into the capital.

Waving French flags and shouting “Freedom!” the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded the center of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, and blocked border crossings to the U.S.

The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French government vaccination rules have been waning.

To the north in the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles — ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping ban — arrived in The Hague to protest Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex.

Protesters on foot joined the truckers, carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words “Love & freedom, no dictatorship.”

Police urged the protesters to move to a nearby park and warned the public about traffic problems.

___

Mike Corder in Ede, Netherlands, contributed

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
House adopts bill to prohibit threats against judges
ABQnews Seeker
The state House late Friday passed ... The state House late Friday passed a bill that would make it a crime to threaten a judge — action that came after New ...
2
House works overnight, passing bills on violence intervention, economic ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state House worked through the ... The state House worked through the night Friday and early Saturday, passing bills that would establish a violence intervention program, make it a crime ...
3
State Police supervisor shot, injured in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are searching for a man ... Authorities are searching for a man and woman involved in incident
4
Hydrogen bill stays alive in slimmer form
ABQnews Seeker
Revived legislation advances despite environmental critics Revived legislation advances despite environmental critics
5
'From Sundevils to SoFi'
ABQnews Seeker
Española Valley grad leads the Los ... Española Valley grad leads the Los Angeles Rams' official mariachi into the Super Bowl
6
Senate endorses bill requiring $15 hourly minimum wage for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Backers said Friday the move could ... Backers said Friday the move could help state government and sc
7
House adopts bill to toughen penalty for second-degree murder ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal would also eliminate statute of ... Proposal would also eliminate statute of limitations for charge
8
State exceeds 500K total COVID-19 infections
ABQnews Seeker
Number of new cases declines after ... Number of new cases declines after record daily high in January
9
If you love love, let it show -- it's ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Valentine's thing has evolved,' Lonnie ... 'The Valentine's thing has evolved,' Lonnie Anderson says. 'I'm like the curator now, not in charge of it.'
10
Man stole $50K in sunglasses, warrant says
ABQnews Seeker
Officers from Sunglass Hut's parent company ... Officers from Sunglass Hut's parent company identified alleged thief