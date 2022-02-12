Briefcase: PNM names new executive

Maureen Gannon has been named chief environmental officer of the Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Gannon has been with PNM for more than 25 years. In her new role she will be responsible for developing and implementing the PNM sustainable business strategy and will be charged with establishing and organizing existing department environmental policies, strategies, goals and objectives. She will serve as the primary contact with federal, regional, state and local agencies, as well as other utilities, business organizations and environmental and other stakeholders. She will represent the company on environmental policy boards and forums, in regulatory and legislative proceedings.