 Briefcase: PNM names new executive - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: PNM names new executive

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Maureen Gannon has been named chief environmental officer of the Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Gannon has been with PNM for more than 25 years. In her new role she will be responsible for developing and implementing the PNM sustainable business strategy and will be charged with establishing and organizing existing department environmental policies, strategies, goals and objectives. She will serve as the primary contact with federal, regional, state and local agencies, as well as other utilities, business organizations and environmental and other stakeholders. She will represent the company on environmental policy boards and forums, in regulatory and legislative proceedings.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Briefcase: PNM names new executive
Outlook
Maureen Gannon has been named chief ... Maureen Gannon has been named chief environmental officer of the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
2
Stuck in neutral: Rule change could slow hiring in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A little-known federal rule change will ... A little-known federal rule change will affect how New Mexicans looking to enter the trucking indust ...
3
Truckers protesting in Canada hurting their own cause
ABQnews Seeker
"Cause we got a little ol' ... "Cause we got a little ol' convoy rockin' through the night. Yeah, we got a little ...
4
ABQ climbing gym has seen growth mirror public’s awareness ...
ABQnews Seeker
Business grows every year, says gym’s ... Business grows every year, says gym’s founder
5
There's still time to enter the Journal's Top Workplaces ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans have two weeks left ... New Mexicans have two weeks left to nominate their workplaces to participate in the Journal's ...
6
Identity historically has always been part of SCOTUS picks
ABQnews Seeker
There has never been a time ... There has never been a time in American history when a president choosing a nominee for the Supreme Court didn't take into consideration the ...
7
Hot topics: NM conference gets into chile industry's major ...
ABQnews Seeker
Labor, water, automation top list of ... Labor, water, automation top list of major concerns for NM's farmers
8
To IRS, maid service clinches SE tax question
ABQnews Seeker
When a self-employed individual makes a ... When a self-employed individual makes a profit from running a business, the income is typically subj ...
9
One-on-One: Chile group leader hopes to inspire fellow millennials
ABQnews Seeker
Travis Day says he wants to ... Travis Day says he wants to repair ranchers' and farmers' public image.