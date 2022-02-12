 Briefcase: Stormwater control organization names executive engineer - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Stormwater control organization names executive engineer

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dave Gatterman, PE, has been named executive engineer at the Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority.

Gatterman has been with SSCAFCA since 2012 and has spearheaded the company’s stormwater quality permitting functions, capital project management and facility operations, including development of grant applications for federal funding opportunities. Previously, Gatterman was the bureau chief of design and development at New Mexico State Parks, managing capital outlay budgets, overseeing the development and construction of new state parks and overseeing capital improvement projects at existing state parks.

SSCAFCA is an independent corporate political body with an elected board entrusted with flood and stormwater control.


