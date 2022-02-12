 Briefcase: Housing organization promotes deputy director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Housing organization promotes deputy director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Kelle Senyé

Kelle Senyé, ARM, has been promoted to deputy director of operations at the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership.

Senyé has more than 15 years of property management experience and 10 years of nonprofit management. Directly prior to arriving at GAHP, she served nine years advocating for and educating rental property owners and managers as the executive director of the Apartment Association of New Mexico. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a bachelor’s degree in 1993, and received an accredited residential manager certification from the Institute for Real Estate Management in 1996. She is currently the education chair for the local Institute of Real Estate Management New Mexico Board of Directors, is a past board president of the New Mexico Society of Association Executives, and a past president of the Governing Council for Mountain Mahogany Community School. In 2015, Senyé became a faculty member of the National Apartment Association Education Institute and has been an approved instructor for the New Mexico Real Estate Commission since 2011.


