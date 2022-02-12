 Briefcase: Home builders organization names executive - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Home builders organization names executive

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Lana Smiddle

Lana Smiddle has been named the first female executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico.

Previously, Smiddle was the vice president of operations where her duties included staff management, the Parade of Homes, the Golf Tournament and much more. She attended high school in Ruidoso and graduated from New Mexico State University with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. In her new role, Smiddle aims to increase membership involvement, retention and growth.


