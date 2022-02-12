Briefcase: NM pizza company hires new executive

Tracy Bredeson has been named chief people officer at Dion’s Pizza.

Bredeson will focus on establishing an integrated human resources department that develops best practices to work toward a positive, high-performing and diverse workforce. She will also support the executive leadership of Dion’s in planning and executing strategic HR development activities in current and future company growth. She has more than 20 years of HR experience including leadership roles at several companies in Wisconsin, including chief human resources officer positions with National Guardian Life Insurance Company and State Collection Service. She served as director of training and affirmative action at WPS Health Solutions and was an HR manager at RMT INC., a civil engineering and construction firm. Most recently, she served as chief human resources officer at Nusenda Federal Credit Union in Albuquerque.

Over the past 43 years, Dion’s Pizza has grown to 26 stores, employs over 2,000 people and has added locations in Colorado and Texas.