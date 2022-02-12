Lobo women fall at Nevada

The University of New Mexico basketball women fell 77-70 to host Nevada Saturday in Mountain West Conference play in Reno.

The Lobos fell behind by more than 20 points in the first half and got to within four points of the Wolf Pack in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Nevada (16-8, 8-4) split the season series with New Mexico (20-7, 11-3) and stayed in contention to overtake the Lobos for second place in the league. First-place UNLV (19-4, 11-1) hosted San Diego State later Saturday. (Click here for standings.)

Check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for coverage.